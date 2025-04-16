ACC Spotlight: Notable pipelines to high school football talent factories

DeAndre Hopkins (Photo by © Ken Ruinard / staff, The Greenville News via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

A major part of recruiting is coaching staffs getting their foot in the door at high school programs that annually produce multiple high-level, Power Four players. And once a coaching staff can create a pipeline at these high school football factories, it can be one of the biggest built-in recruiting advantages every year. This week, we are taking a look at which Power Four programs have an established pipeline at certain high school football factories. Next up is the ACC.

CENTRAL (S.C.) DW DANIEL - CLEMSON

A local program to Clemson's campus, Daniel has produced a long line of Tigers relative to football on Saturdays and well beyond. The alumni list is as strong as any at the top, with a pair of first-round NFL Draft picks in a three-year span. DeAndre Hopkins may still represent the most famous former Lions player to don the local orange at the next level. Just two years later, defensive end Shaq Lawson also saw his name called in the first round after his CU days were done. More notable names in the Daniel-to-Clemson pipeline include longtime NFL player Jarvis Jenkins and a pair of well-known athletes in the current era in brothers Jake and Tyler Venables, of course the sons of longtime defensive coordinator Brent Venables. The current Clemson roster sports several Lions, as one may expect, including defensive line contributor Jaheim Lawson among a handful of others.

FT. LAUDERDALE (FLA.) ST. THOMAS AQUINAS - MIAMI

MIAMI (FLA.) CENTRAL - MIAMI

Some of the biggest names to come through the program may have starred against the hometown Miami Hurricanes, like a Dalvin Cook at Florida State for example, but there have been some UM greats coming from the school since the turn of the century such as Willis McGahee and Najeh Davenport. The backfield part of the pipeline would continue with blue-chippers Joseph Yearby in addition to big names Trevor Darling, Navaughn Donaldson and the late Bryan Pata going from a Rocket to a Cane. There was a small lull in the pipeline about a decade ago, but it has since turned around in a large way under Mario Cristobal. In fact, five Central Rockets are on the current Hurricane roster including former five-star pass rusher Armondo Blount and 2023 freshman All-American Rueben Bain Jr. On the trail, UM hopes the pipeline continues with blue-chip targets at Central such as linebacker Karon Maycock in the 2026 class and wide receiver Sean Thompson in 2027.

DALLAS (TEXAS) SOUTH OAK CLIFF - SMU

