CaneSport - ACC Spotlight: Position battles to watch

Clemson RB

Lyn-J Dixon (AP Images)

I would do wide receiver here but Justyn Ross is expected back and he will lead the way. The battle to replace Travis Etienne intrigues me more as Lyn-J Dixon is the expected starter but he's being pushed by Kobe Pace and others, and of course you have coveted freshman Will Shipley in the mix. It will likely take more than one player to replace Etienne.



North Carolina RB

British Brooks (AP Images)

I was also tempted to go wide receiver here as well but how can you avoid the running back position? Javonte Williams and Michael Carter are both high draft picks and one of the best duos in ACC history. Ty Chandler enters the picture as the player expected to carry the torch and reports are good out of the spring for him. British Brooks and Josh Henderson were the leading rushers from the RB position after Williams and Carter but they only had 99 and 61 yards respectively.

Miami QB2

Jake Garcia (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Louisville WR

Braden Smith (AP Images)

Replacing TuTu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick will not be easy even coming off a horrible season. Braden Smith was very good last season and will try to fill Atwell's shoes while Justin Marshall shows promise replacing Fitzpatrick. Former Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts is an intriguing athlete who is adjusting to a move to wide receiver well. This is a work in progress and many will need to step up to replace the 89 catches Atwell and Fitzpatrick had last season.



Virginia Tech RB

Raheem Blackshear (AP Images)

Florida State DB