Defensive back Bubba Bolden is the leader on the Miami Hurricanes defense. Bolden led all Hurricanes players with 74.0 tackles last season, while also leading the ACC with four fumbles forced. His excellent play in 2020 was rewarded with a place on the All-ACC second team. Check out Miami DB Bubba Bolden, #20 on the 2021 ACC Top 25 Returning Players List: