Miami Hurricanes fans are excited to see what Houston transfer quarterback D'Eriq King will be able to do in a Canes uniform. King only played in 4 games in 2019, but in 2018 he was responsible for 50 touchdowns and 3656 total yards through the air and on the ground, despite missing two and a half games. Check out D'Eriq King, #16 on the 2020 ACC Top 30 Returning Players list: