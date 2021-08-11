 CaneSport - ACC Week: Five freshmen to watch
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 15:40:19 -0500') }} football Edit

ACC Week: Five freshmen to watch

Will Shipley
Will Shipley
Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

It’s ACC preview week. Here are the top five freshmen coming into the conference.

*****

ACC WEEK: Top five MVP candidates | Five best position groups | Coach report | Players in need of bounceback season

SEC WEEK: Top five MVP candidates | Coach report | Five best position groups | Players needing bounceback seasons | Top true freshmen | Sleepers | Predictions for each team | Impact transfers | NFL Draft prospects

BIG TEN WEEK: Five MVP candidates in the Big Ten | Five best position groups | Coach report | Five players needing bounceback seasons | Freshmen to watch | Sleepers | Predictions for each team | Impact transfers | NFL Draft prospects

*****

1. RB Will Shipley, Clemson  

Shipley has been impressive, and it’s clear he will see the field this season as a pass catcher and runner. His versatility could make him the freshman who makes the biggest impact in the nation.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH CLEMSON FANS AT TIGERILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

2. DE Keeshawn Silver, UNC  

Silver brings much-needed pass-rush ability to UNC, and the early word is that he’ll have a chance to make an impact right away.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH UNC FANS AT TARHEELILLUSTRATED.COM

*****

3. DE Jahvaree Ritzie, UNC  

See Silver, Keeshawn. Same deal.

*****

4. DB Ben Perry, Louisville  

Perry has a chance as a big hitter and rangy defender to play immediately and earn some freshman ACC honors.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LOUISVILLE FANS AT CARDINALSPORTS.COM

*****

5. DB James Williams, Miami  

Williams didn’t play in the spring but it doesn’t matter because with his size and IQ he will make an impact from the safety position or as a nickel. Heck, he could even play as an undersized linebacker if needed.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH MIAMI FANS AT CANESPORT.COM

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}