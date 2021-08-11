ACC Week: Five freshmen to watch

1. RB Will Shipley, Clemson

Shipley has been impressive, and it’s clear he will see the field this season as a pass catcher and runner. His versatility could make him the freshman who makes the biggest impact in the nation.

*****

2. DE Keeshawn Silver, UNC

Silver brings much-needed pass-rush ability to UNC, and the early word is that he’ll have a chance to make an impact right away.

*****

3. DE Jahvaree Ritzie, UNC

See Silver, Keeshawn. Same deal.

*****

4. DB Ben Perry, Louisville

Perry has a chance as a big hitter and rangy defender to play immediately and earn some freshman ACC honors.

*****

5. DB James Williams, Miami