ACC Week: Five freshmen to watch
It’s ACC preview week. Here are the top five freshmen coming into the conference.
1. RB Will Shipley, Clemson
Shipley has been impressive, and it’s clear he will see the field this season as a pass catcher and runner. His versatility could make him the freshman who makes the biggest impact in the nation.
2. DE Keeshawn Silver, UNC
Silver brings much-needed pass-rush ability to UNC, and the early word is that he’ll have a chance to make an impact right away.
3. DE Jahvaree Ritzie, UNC
See Silver, Keeshawn. Same deal.
4. DB Ben Perry, Louisville
Perry has a chance as a big hitter and rangy defender to play immediately and earn some freshman ACC honors.
5. DB James Williams, Miami
Williams didn’t play in the spring but it doesn’t matter because with his size and IQ he will make an impact from the safety position or as a nickel. Heck, he could even play as an undersized linebacker if needed.