ACC Week: Five players who need bounceback seasons
It’s ACC preview week. Here is a look at five players who need bounceback seasons.
*****
*****
1. WR Justyn Ross, Clemson
A spinal issue caused him to miss 2020 but he has been cleared to play, and Clemson needs him to return to the form that saw him put up 1,000 yards as a freshman.
*****
2. QB Devin Leary, NC State
Leary missed much of the season with a broken leg but showed a lot of promise when he was the starter. If he can build on that, he could have a monster year.
*****
3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami
King blew out his knee in the bowl game, so he hasn't missed a lot of time, but will he be able to return to the form that made him so dangerous at Houston and at Miami last season? That’s key for the Hurricanes.
*****
4. QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State
Milton isn’t coming back from an injury last season, he’s coming back from a potential career-ending leg injury from a few years ago. He showed signs of a return to form in the spring, but will he ever be that guy he was at UCF again?
*****
5. DE Xavier Thomas, Clemson
Thomas was expected to be a breakout star by now, but last season was a disaster. The good news is that he’s down in weight and very focused, so he could have a special year.