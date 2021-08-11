ACC Week: Five players who need bounceback seasons

1. WR Justyn Ross, Clemson

A spinal issue caused him to miss 2020 but he has been cleared to play, and Clemson needs him to return to the form that saw him put up 1,000 yards as a freshman.

*****

2. QB Devin Leary, NC State

Leary missed much of the season with a broken leg but showed a lot of promise when he was the starter. If he can build on that, he could have a monster year.

*****

3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami

King blew out his knee in the bowl game, so he hasn't missed a lot of time, but will he be able to return to the form that made him so dangerous at Houston and at Miami last season? That’s key for the Hurricanes.

*****

4. QB McKenzie Milton, Florida State

Milton isn’t coming back from an injury last season, he’s coming back from a potential career-ending leg injury from a few years ago. He showed signs of a return to form in the spring, but will he ever be that guy he was at UCF again?

*****

5. DE Xavier Thomas, Clemson