After 18-point 2nd half lead vs. Missouri State whittled to 6, UM wins by 4
The Canes seemed to have a victory in the first round of the Charleston Classic well in hand with 10 minutes to go and an 18-point lead on Missouri State, 64-46.
Not so fast.
From there the Bears went on a 12-point run, and with under seven minutes left it was a six-point game.
Miami went back up by as many as eight and controlled the game from there until the final 30 seconds - a pair of Missouri State free throws made it a one possession game, 71-68, with 22 seconds to play. A Chris Lykes free throw made it a four-point lead, then with two seconds left a jumper made it 72-20 ... DJ Vasiljevic made a pair of free throws with a second remaining for the final margin.
Miami 74, Missouri State 70.
"They got 20 offensive rebounds, but fortunately we were able to counteract that with a lot of good offense from a bunch of different guys," coach Jim Larranaga said. "We were able to maintain a lead throughout the second half. I don't think they ever took a lead in the second half, so that was good."
The Canes next play tomorrow at noon against the winner of a game between Florida and Saint Josephs.
UM entered today as the clear favorite, but the team had its ups and downs throughout and really struggled protecting the paint and rebounding.
Leading UM was a hot-shooting Vasiljevic with a career high 25 points on nine of 13 shooting (including four of seven threes).
"They're a great team, play with a lot of toughness - they're athletic ... so I'm happy we got the win," Vasiljevic said.
Larranaga added of Vasiljevic that "DJ is one of the best shooters I have ever coached. I am more surprised if he ever misses. He is someone that, when he releases, you think it is going in. That is when he is shooting a three, a two or a free throw. He is just an outstanding shooter."
Kam McGusty contributed 19 points (six of 14 shooting), and Chris Lykes was UM's only other double digit scorer with 11 (three of 14 shooting).
"I was attacking the basket, like the way our team came out with a victory," McGusty said. "We executed our game plan, did a heck of a job making shots. Overall we played a great game."
UM forced 16 turnovers while committing nine, and the Canes were out-rebounded by the larger team, 45-25. At times Larranaga used both centers - Deng Gak and Rodney Miller (who had eight points and eight rebounds) - together in the game to try and better protect the rim.
"We got out-rebounded by 20," Vasiljevic said. "That comes with effort and energy."
"We just had to get a body on somebody," McGusty added.
In all Miami made 43.9 percent of its shots (nine of 22 threes) compared to 43.1 percent for Missouri State (four of 15 from long range).
Early in the game it was back and forth until an 11-2 run led by a pair of Vasiljevic three-pointers put the Canes ahead 32-21 with 3:24 left in the half. The score at the break: 38-30 Miami.
That grew to 64-46 after a 7-0 Miami run midway through the second half, but that quickly became 64-58.
The Canes hung on from there.
UM has won the tournament the last two times the Canes have competed in it.
"We'll take it day by day," Vasiljevic said. "Whatever happens, happens - I'm just glad to be here."
POSTGAME NOTES
- The Hurricanes are now 2-0 all-time versus Missouri State, including 1-0 at neutral sites and 2-0 in Larrañaga's tenure.
- Larrañaga, who entered the evening with the 10th-most victories of any active Division I coach, is now 649-432 in 36 years as a head coach, including 179-98 in nine seasons at Miami.
- With the victory Thursday, Larrañaga tied Cliff Ellis for the No. 20 on the all-time wins list by an ACC coach while in the league (179).
- Miami moved to 8-0 all-time in Charleston Classic play, including 7-0 in the tournament's bracketed games.
- For the fifth time in as many games this season, Miami used a starting lineup of Lykes, McGusty, Miller, Vasiljevic and redshirt junior forward Sam Waardenburg.
- The Hurricanes held Missouri State without a point for the first 2:55 of the game.
- Vasiljeic has scored 12-plus points in each of Miami's last three halves, including the second session of the outing against Quinnipiac, shooting 13-of-21 from the floor, 7-of-11 on 3-pointers and 5-of-5 at the line.
- In the 102nd outing of his career, Vasiljevic logged his 50th start, 46th double-digit scoring game and seventh 20-point performance.
- Vasiljevic is the first Hurricane to amass 25 points in a game since Anthony Lawrence II had 27 against Pittsburgh on March 5, 2019, as well as the first to do so away from home since Lykes scored 26 at Wake Forest on Feb. 26, 2019.
- McGusty, who compiled his 32nd double-digit scoring output and , eclipsed 1,750 minutes played, 150 rebounds and and 100 made free throws as a collegian.
- Freshman guard Harlond Beverly surpassed both 50 points and 100 minutes played in his young career.
- Lykes tallied his 48th outing with 10-plus points and reached 75 steals as a Hurricane.
- Miami posted its second-best total this season in free-throw percentage, makes and attempts, after finishing 15-of-17 from the line, an 88.2 percent clip.
- The Hurricanes have scored exactly 74 points in three of their first five games of the season.
- The last time a Miami opponent had 15-plus rebounds before Da Silva was Feb. 20, 2016, when North Carolina's Brice Johnson pulled down 15.