The Canes seemed to have a victory in the first round of the Charleston Classic well in hand with 10 minutes to go and an 18-point lead on Missouri State, 64-46.

Not so fast.

From there the Bears went on a 12-point run, and with under seven minutes left it was a six-point game.

Miami went back up by as many as eight and controlled the game from there until the final 30 seconds - a pair of Missouri State free throws made it a one possession game, 71-68, with 22 seconds to play. A Chris Lykes free throw made it a four-point lead, then with two seconds left a jumper made it 72-20 ... DJ Vasiljevic made a pair of free throws with a second remaining for the final margin.

Miami 74, Missouri State 70.

"They got 20 offensive rebounds, but fortunately we were able to counteract that with a lot of good offense from a bunch of different guys," coach Jim Larranaga said. "We were able to maintain a lead throughout the second half. I don't think they ever took a lead in the second half, so that was good."

The Canes next play tomorrow at noon against the winner of a game between Florida and Saint Josephs.

UM entered today as the clear favorite, but the team had its ups and downs throughout and really struggled protecting the paint and rebounding.

Leading UM was a hot-shooting Vasiljevic with a career high 25 points on nine of 13 shooting (including four of seven threes).

"They're a great team, play with a lot of toughness - they're athletic ... so I'm happy we got the win," Vasiljevic said.

Larranaga added of Vasiljevic that "DJ is one of the best shooters I have ever coached. I am more surprised if he ever misses. He is someone that, when he releases, you think it is going in. That is when he is shooting a three, a two or a free throw. He is just an outstanding shooter."

Kam McGusty contributed 19 points (six of 14 shooting), and Chris Lykes was UM's only other double digit scorer with 11 (three of 14 shooting).

"I was attacking the basket, like the way our team came out with a victory," McGusty said. "We executed our game plan, did a heck of a job making shots. Overall we played a great game."

UM forced 16 turnovers while committing nine, and the Canes were out-rebounded by the larger team, 45-25. At times Larranaga used both centers - Deng Gak and Rodney Miller (who had eight points and eight rebounds) - together in the game to try and better protect the rim.

"We got out-rebounded by 20," Vasiljevic said. "That comes with effort and energy."

"We just had to get a body on somebody," McGusty added.

In all Miami made 43.9 percent of its shots (nine of 22 threes) compared to 43.1 percent for Missouri State (four of 15 from long range).

Early in the game it was back and forth until an 11-2 run led by a pair of Vasiljevic three-pointers put the Canes ahead 32-21 with 3:24 left in the half. The score at the break: 38-30 Miami.

That grew to 64-46 after a 7-0 Miami run midway through the second half, but that quickly became 64-58.

The Canes hung on from there.

UM has won the tournament the last two times the Canes have competed in it.

"We'll take it day by day," Vasiljevic said. "Whatever happens, happens - I'm just glad to be here."