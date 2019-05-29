News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-29 17:24:33 -0500') }} football Edit

After 3-hour Wed. Cane visit, standout defender has UM in lead

K3kyfi50azry9ksrqutx
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Miami (Fla.) Senior High School LB/S Patrick Payton took a three-hour unofficial visit to Miami today.“It was good, I had a good tour of the school,” Payton said. “I spent time with coach (Demarcus...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}