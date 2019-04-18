After 8-hour UM visit, Mathis & McCluster give Canes high marks
4 a.m.That’s what time the alarm went off this morning for Largo, Fla. standout linebackers and best friends Jayion McCluster and AJ Mathis. The pair and Mathis’ father and stepmother made the four...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news