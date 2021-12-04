After loss to Utah, Cristobal answers questions about his future

It was not a good night on the field for Oregon coach Mario Cristobal on Saturday.

His team lost 38-10 in the Pac-12 Championship Game to Utah as both the offense and defense simultaneously imploded, probably due to all of the distractions of the end of the season with coaches entertaining other jobs and players checking out a bit themselves.

And now there's another game of sorts being played for Cristobal: Miami vs. Oregon.

The Miami Hurricanes are chasing him as a potential replacement for Manny Diaz, who for now remains the Canes' head coach and is hosting official visitors on campus this weekend.

And Oregon is also reportedly set to dangle a contract extension in front of Cristobal that's in line with other contracts signed by newly hired coaches this cycle.

So what will happen?

That should be determined in the next 48 hours.

And after his game last night Cristobal addressed his situation.

In fact, the first four questions he was asked postgame all dealt with it.

The first: Whether he expects to sign an extension with Oregon or head to Miami.

“Yeah, when you say somebody has offered, I haven’t talked to anybody, so let’s not create narratives okay as we sit here in this press conference," Cristobal responded. "Oregon is working on some stuff for me and that is what I have right now. And that is the extent of that conversation.”

Next question: What he would say to fans of Oregon regarding the uncertainty surrounding his status.

“I would say if there is anything to report, I report it," Cristobal said. "I always have. Over the years, because some things are actually put out there or not, every year our entire staff, whether it's behind the scenes, public or not, we have always had other people come for our people including myself. How the media treats it and chooses to posture around it, I have no control over it. Again, that is the extent of it.”

As for players perhaps having seen the reports that he's considering leaving for UM and if that led to the team not playing well, Cristobal said, "I don’t know what to tell you. I can tell you that if I had any plans, a decision to make or something to report, I would. Do I expect people to come at me? Yeah, I do. It happens every single year. Is there anything else to report besides that? There is nothing else to report besides that. If there ever is I'll make sure to get it to you as fast as I can."

Another question: Would he consider another program chasing him?

“Look guys, I am not going to get into hypotheticals," Cristobal said. "We just finished off a game that that we played and coached poorly in. I understand that you have a job to do, I feel we're going in circles with the same answers and you are going to get the same response.”