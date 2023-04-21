After Miami's spring game, many left with a sense of optimism going into the season. Tyler Van Dyke looked very comfortable in Shannon Dawson 's new offense and he expressed a new sense of "freedom" as the signal caller. Van Dyke went 11/16 for 145 yards and one touchdown in the spring game.

Fast forward to Thursday when social media went into a frenzy amidst rumors surrounding the Miami quarterback. Allegedly, Alabama reached out to Van Dyke about becoming their starting quarterback and NIL would be a factor on whether he decided to stay with the program . Miami put an end to the rumors with a social media post on Thursday.

The social media post was then retweeted by Van Dyke shutting down any further speculation. There was certainly some panic among the Miami faithful because backup quarterback Jacurri Brown put together an underwhelming performance in the spring game and third-string quarterback Emory Williams has been on campus for just four months.

After a 5-7 season in which Miami lost Van Dyke twice to injury, any hopes of a winning season lays on the shoulders of the Hurricane starting quarterback. The loss of 'TVD' would have been disastrous for the program and left the team scrambling into the portal for a replacement.

So for another year, there will be stability at the quarterback position which is vital year for the young signal-callers to continue learning the new system.