Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-30 20:55:07 -0500') }} football Edit

After Paradise Camp performance NY DL picks up Monday night offer

S3siz6jvp4mbzbfpfpsh
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Brooklyn (NY) Poly Prep DL Jason Blissett picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer on Monday night.He competed at the Paradise Camp on Saturday.“After my performance this past Saturday coach (Jess) ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}