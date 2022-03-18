After round 1 win at NCAA Tournament, Lady Canes face monumental challenge

The Lady Hurricanes made short work of USF in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, jumping out to a 13-point lead after the first period and winning, 78-66.

The No. 8 seed Canes did what they were supposed to against the No. 9 seed.

But come Sunday the challenge will be much different.

That would be No. 1 seed South Carolina, which obliterated No. 16 South Carolina in the opener.

At halftime the score of that game was a ridiculous 44-4. After three quarters? It was a 60-8 lead.

This is a team that is ranked No. 1 in the nation and has a 30-2 record, with the lone losses to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament title game, 64-62, and at Missouri Dec. 30 by one point, 70-69.

How dominant is South Carolina?

Entering NCAA play the team had an average margin of victory of 71-3-51.7. The team hits 43.4 percent of its shots and holds opponents to 33.0 percent.

And the rebounding edge is 47.6-30.5.

Pretty much every level of the game is dominant in its favor.

As for the top players?

There are several.

Aliyah Boston is one of the nation's best and averages 16.8 points and 12.0 rebounds while hitting on 54.4 percent from the field. Destanni Henderson averages 11.3 points and has 4.3 assists per game. And Zia Cooke is the team's third double-digit average scorer with 11.2 points per game.

Yes, the Canes have their hands full.

By comparison Miami has one player averaging in double figures - Kelsey Marshall - but the team had five players with 10 or more points in the most recent win.

And UM will need a similar team effort to have a chance on Sunday.

In the win over South Florida it was Karla Erjavec leading the team with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists, with Marshall chipping in 12 points, Lola Pendande scoring 11, and Ja'Leah Williams and Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi putting in 10 apiece.

Is Miami a heavy underdog?

Of course.

But hey, it's the NCAA Tournament.

Maybe a Cinderella story will be born on Sunday.