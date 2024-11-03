Advertisement
Video: Mario Cristobal talks post-game after win over Duke
Head Coach Mario Cristobal answers questions from media after win over Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
No. 5 Miami pulls away from Duke in the second half, win 53-31
Miami scores 36 in the second half to beat Duke to remain unbeaten
• Naji Tobias
ACC Live: Futurecast in for Miami and FSU commit throws up "The U"
ACC Live: Recruiting news, analysis of the weekend
• John Garcia
Live Game Thread: Miami Football Vs. Duke
Live updates and analysis from Miami's week ten matchup vs. Duke
• Marcus Benjamin
After the Storm: Historic Canes show resiliency again to remain unbeaten
