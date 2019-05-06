The University of Miami baseball program ascended into the top 20 in multiple polls, appearing in the top 25 for a fourth consecutive week in rankings released Monday.

The Hurricanes (34-14, 14-10 ACC) jumped up five spots to No. 18 in the Baseball America Top 25 and climbed two spots to No. 19 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Canes moved up one spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 to No. 20. Miami also moved up two spots for the second consecutive week in Collegiate Baseball's NCAA Div. I Baseball Poll, landing at No. 22.

Miami went 3-0 in the week, sweeping Bethune-Cookman to improve to 20 games above .500 on the season. The Hurricanes have now won seven consecutive games and eight of their last 10.

Friday’s 9-3 victory was sparked by freshman Jordan Lala and Anthony Vilar combining to drive in five runs. Lala crushed a two-run homer in the bottom of the third that put the Canes on the scoreboard and Vilar’s two-run single in the fifth gave Miami the lead for good.

Adrian Del Castillo posted a career-high four hits on Saturday and JP Gates smacked a two-run single in the bottom of the eighth that put the Hurricanes ahead by three before ultimately winning, 12-7.

Gates came back for more on Sunday, going 3-for-4 with a career-best four RBI and finishing a double shy of hitting for the cycle in Miami’s 13-5 sweep-clinching win. The freshman also threw a scoreless seventh inning of relief, becoming the first Hurricane to homer and pitch a scoreless inning since Dennis Raben in 2007.

The Canes enter the week ranked 11th in RPI and 19th in strength of schedule according to Warren Nolan.com Miami will wrap up their current eight-game homestand on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against UCF. The Canes will then travel to Winston-Salem, N.C. for their final ACC road trip of the season, facing Wake Forest on May 10, 11 and 13.