CaneSport.com

WR Ahmmon Richards was back full go for the first time since the end of last year after dealing with injury.

“I’m just getting back in condition,” Richards said. “I’m fine with being able to practice again - it just felt good to be out here.”

He adds that “it was a little emotional” because he hadn’t practiced in so long.

“I didn’t really say much, was just taking it all in - `Finally I’m practicing again,” Richards said. “I felt good, a little gassed, little fatigued but it’ll get better with the more practices we have.”

* Richards also says he feels the timing with QB Malik Rosier is better.

“First day stuff, not too complicated - everyone knew their assignments,” Richards said. “It was an okay first day.”

Richards also said during the off-season players were doing “extra stuff” so that they can “take the next step.”