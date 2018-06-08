CaneSport.com

Ahmmon Richards: I'm running around, no pain
WR Ahmmon Richards had a breakout freshman season, then an injury-riddled sophomore campaign that ended with surgery.
Now, after sitting out the spring rehabbing, he feels he's back at 100 percent.
"I'm working out, running around, no pain or anything," he said from a June 8 community event.
How excited is he to get back on the field?
"It feels like an elephant is off my back, I feel I can go work out and do the extra stuff to get better, don't have to be worried about injuries," Richards said. "It feels great to be back to normal."
Richards says "about two weeks ago" he really started feeling normal.
"I started running routes with Malik (Rosier) and everything felt regular," Richards said.
Richards initially hurt his left hamstring, then got a high ankle sprain vs. Syracuse.
"I was trying to compensate," Richard said. "Then I hurt my meniscus."
So he had a hamstring, ankle and knee issue all in one season.
"I don't think I've been hurt that much in my entire life," Richards said. "It was hard mentally. ... I had to fight through it."
The bottom line?
"To know what I went through last year, all the injuries, being hurt almost every day, I think it made me tougher," Richards said. "I've been through it all."
* Richards says this summer will "be big" in terms of the receivers getting the timing down with the QB's.
His take on the young receivers?
"They're all making plays already," Richards said. "I think it's going to be a good boost for our offense."
Who is impressing him the most of the young guys?
"I'd say Brian Hightower, Mark Pope, (Dee) Wiggins, a few guys to name that are really coming in and you don't look at them as freshmen," Richards said. "They have little mistakes here and there but they're all running around full speed."
Asked specifically about Pope, Richard said, "He's elusive, fast, runs good routes. His biggest thing is he runs sharp routes. That's going to really get that separation from any DB he goes against."