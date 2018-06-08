CaneSport.com

WR Ahmmon Richards had a breakout freshman season, then an injury-riddled sophomore campaign that ended with surgery.

Now, after sitting out the spring rehabbing, he feels he's back at 100 percent.

"I'm working out, running around, no pain or anything," he said from a June 8 community event.

How excited is he to get back on the field?

"It feels like an elephant is off my back, I feel I can go work out and do the extra stuff to get better, don't have to be worried about injuries," Richards said. "It feels great to be back to normal."

Richards says "about two weeks ago" he really started feeling normal.

"I started running routes with Malik (Rosier) and everything felt regular," Richards said.