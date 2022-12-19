It hasn't taken long for true freshman AJ Casey to touch the court at Miami.

One of four first-year players for head coach Jim Larrañaga, the Chicago, Illinois native has utilized his size at 6-foot-9 to provide value at the defensive end.

Casey has played 82 minutes early into the season, the most among the other freshman - Christian Watson (27:36), Favour Aire (25:52) and Danilo Jovanovich (02:08).

While his stat line of 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game doesn't say much, there's a reason Casey will soon see himself playing in crunch-time situations.

His presence as a defender continues to earn Casey playing time. He's been the first to check in off the bench at times, playing at the three or four spot. Alongside Anthony Walker, Casey eases Miami's rebounding worries and isn't afraid of swatting shots.

Casey is fourth on the team in blocks with four, also garnering 16 total rebounds. He's averaging just 7.5 minutes per game, but that number is continuing to grow.

Heading into a difficult matchup against No. 6 ranked Virginia, expect his name to be called as the Hurricanes look for answers to crash the boards and get stops.