AJ Casey Earning Defensive Role Early Into Freshman Campaign
It hasn't taken long for true freshman AJ Casey to touch the court at Miami.
One of four first-year players for head coach Jim Larrañaga, the Chicago, Illinois native has utilized his size at 6-foot-9 to provide value at the defensive end.
Casey has played 82 minutes early into the season, the most among the other freshman - Christian Watson (27:36), Favour Aire (25:52) and Danilo Jovanovich (02:08).
While his stat line of 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds per game doesn't say much, there's a reason Casey will soon see himself playing in crunch-time situations.
His presence as a defender continues to earn Casey playing time. He's been the first to check in off the bench at times, playing at the three or four spot. Alongside Anthony Walker, Casey eases Miami's rebounding worries and isn't afraid of swatting shots.
Casey is fourth on the team in blocks with four, also garnering 16 total rebounds. He's averaging just 7.5 minutes per game, but that number is continuing to grow.
Heading into a difficult matchup against No. 6 ranked Virginia, expect his name to be called as the Hurricanes look for answers to crash the boards and get stops.
"I treat this game how I treat any other game," Casey said. "I go in with confidence, believing and trusting my team. At the end of the day, I feel we're a pretty good team and match up well with anybody."
Casey, Miami's highest-ranked recruit in the 2022 class, still hasn't found his flow offensively. He's taken just 13 shots in 11 games, making six. That said, that's not what's being asked from the 213-pound freshman.
His length and build are unique for a first-year player. There's a lot to work with, starting with his athleticism.
Having watched Casey at the City of Palms Classic last December, I came out excited about his potential. He's ferocious when attacking the basket and can jump with anyone to grab offensive rebounds.
Although there's room for improvement when shooting from beyond the arc - 1-of-5 from three-point range this season - he'll have time to work on that at Miami.
Larrañaga didn't expect to play his freshman much this season. The fact that Casey is getting exponentially more playing time - similar to Wooga Poplar and Bensley Joseph last year - should tell you something.
This coaching staff sees a high ceiling in Casey. As he continues to register playing time and adjust to the collegiate pace, he'll become more of a factor for the Hurricanes.