The 6’3” 275-pound West Virginia transfer registered eight total tackles and a personal best 3.5 sacks in Blacksburg. He gained national recognition this week and was named the Walter Camp Football Defensive Player of the Week and was also named ACC Defensive Linemen Player of the Week.

Miami’s defense completely shut down Virginia Tech ’s offense through three quarters and held on for a 20-14 win over the Hokies. The win was largely in part because of the play of defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor who had a career day.

"This is my third year in college football so I think my knowledge of the game has improved, which has helped me a lot,” Mesidor said during Miami’s Tuesday press conference. “And Coach [Kevin] Steele just likes to put me in good situations or situations that allow me to be successful.”

The Canadian native said he looks specifically looks at two NFL players to help with his game.

“I like to watch Aaron Donald on the inside and Cam Jordan on the outside. Aaron Donald, it’s his quickness that I love about him and with Cam Jordan, he’s a little bit of a bigger end, that’s why I like to watch him. I’m not your traditional 250-245 college end, I’m a little bit bigger at 275. So I like to watch him.”

This week presents a new and greater challenge for Mesidor and the Miami defense. The Duke Blue Devils have allowed the least amount of sacks in the conference and Quarterback Riley Leonard is a force with his legs as well as his arm. He gained 420 yards rushing this season including 130 yards last week against North Carolina. He's passed for 1,557 yards throwing nine touchdowns on a 65.7 completion percentage.

Miami has had trouble with running quarterbacks this season, and D-Coordinator Kevin Steele is well aware of the task at hand with Leonard.

“Their quarterback is extremely effective,” Steele said at Monday’s presser. “He throws the ball real well, he gets them in the right play. He’s very effective. I know him. I watched him play high school football in the state of Alabama so I know him. I know what he is. He’s very athletic, very very smart, he’s got ice water in his veins, he’s playing at a very high level.”

Coach Steele has implemented a continuous rotation of bodies on the defensive line to keep guys fresh. Mesidor feels the team is fortunate to have players rotating in and out of the lineup.

“It helps to stay fresh really,” Mesidor said. “I think up front may be the most tiring, or the position that takes up the most energy, especially pass rushing. So having the ability to rotate a ton of guys is a blessing and helps all of us to be successful.”

We always watch these things called rush lanes,” Mesidor said. “We watch film on where we feel the quarterback will roll out the most. It’s all about rush integrity. It’s difficult on the outside to cage rush because sometimes you want to speed rush and you don’t want to go down the middle of a guy and if you do speed-power every play, the o-linemen are smart and they’ll start getting the hang of it and understanding how to block you. But at the end of the day, everybody just wants to do their job and try to make the whole defense successful. If we do our job, and the guys in the back can do a better job, we’ll be dominant.”

Mesidor leads the ACC in sacks with five. Leonard is second in the conference in rushing yards by a quarterback (Malik Cunningham - Louisville) and eighth overall.