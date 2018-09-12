Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 12:08:52 -0500') }} football Edit

Blades: Special teams captain honor took me by surprise

Spof7mwfhctuagxuszci
CaneSport.com
Staff

With the Savannah State game well in hand last Saturday, special teams coordinator Todd Hartley figured it was time to get backups some action.He approached freshman Al Blades, who's already made h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}