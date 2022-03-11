Al Blades back off injury, says UM will have relentless, physical defense

It’s been quite a last couple of years for Miami Hurricane CB Al Blades.

In 2020 he played in eight games and made seven starts before getting sidelined due to a complication of COVID-19, namely the heart condition myocarditis.

Then last season Blades saw action off the bench in three of the first four games before undergoing surgery for a sports hernia.

So of all the players out on Greentree Practice Field, he’s as thankful as any of them for the opportunity.

Blades, who has 14 career starts, reflected after today’s practice on his road back to the field.

“It’s been a minute,” Blades said. “It’s a blessing to be back, you know? A blessing to be on the field. … I’ve always loved the game. Being back - this is my life.”

Blades says physically he now feels “amazing.”

“Been through a lot of stuff, but it doesn’t really matter,” he said. “One day at a time. It was a tough process, but blocked out the outside noise, did my thing. Ready to come back, Day 3 ( of spring drills today) and I’m still rolling.”

Blades remains at cornerback, but also has a new role: The STAR position that’s a hybrid SAM/CB.

“It’s just like nickel, I played nickel my freshman year,” Blades said.

Blades has a lot of competition for reps looking ahead to next season. Four corners started games last year that are back - Tyrique Stevenson emerged as a shutdown standout, and Marcus Clarke started four of the final six games last year while other corners with experience are Te'Cory Couch (started first six games last year) and DJ Ivey (started four games).

Factor in that Daryl Porter Jr. is coming in as a touted transfer this summer and there’s just not enough reps to go around for the number of corners that want to get starting reps.

And at STAR Gil Frierson is getting most of the first team reps right now.

“We all have the same goal,” Blades says.

He says as an overall defense that this group will be relentless and physical.

“We’re definitely building our identity, are getting comfortable in chaos being out there every day,” Blades said.