Ala. DL adds UM offer: It “really came as a surprise”
Highland Home (Ala.) High School Class of 2023 DL Keldric Faulk lists 30 scholarship offers.And Miami’s a recent addition to that list.“The offer really came as a surprise,” Faulk said. “I know the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news