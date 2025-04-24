in other news

Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Tyler Baron drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami defensive end Tyler Baron selected 176th overall

 • Marcus Benjamin
Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner

Miami moved the needle for four-star 2026 tight end Zachery Turner

Four-star TE Zachery Turner is down to six finalists

 • Sam Spiegelman
Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window

Top storylines for the final day of spring transfer portal window

Transfer portal news from around the country

 • Adam Friedman
Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami linebacker Francisco Mauigoa selected 162nd overall

 • Marcus Benjamin
Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Jalen Rivers selected in fifth round of NFL Draft by Cincinnati Bengals

Former Miami offensive lineman Jalen Rivers selected 153rd overall

 • Marcus Benjamin

Published Apr 24, 2025
Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State among teams pushing for touted DL Tyson Bacon
Sam Spiegelman  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
