With the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game kicking off this week, Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney checked with a lot of top prospects in the game to see where their recruitments stand with a little more than a week until signing day:

The high three-star offensive tackle from Bay St. Louis, Miss., remains locked in with his Stanford commitment but four programs in particular are trying to flip him. Brown has Missouri, Georgia Tech, Louisiana and Tulane doing the most work to get him off that Stanford pledge.

The former Auburn commit visited Missouri last weekend. The Andalusia, Ala., four-star running back is considering some other visits before signing day but Burnette said Missouri has everything a recruit could want in a program.

A former Troy commit who decommitted in the summer and then picked Vanderbilt in late November, Curtis said he remains “locked in” with the Commodores but there’s something to watch here. The Saraland, Ala., high three-star linebacker just released his senior highlights and there’s a possibility new programs could get involved in the near future.

A South Alabama commitment since June, Fortenberry is hearing the most from Memphis, Ole Miss and some others as the Columbia, Miss., standout considers whether to stick with his pledge or pursue other options as signing day nears.



Louisville looks to have a major steal out of Corinth (Miss.) Biggersville in Hatch but at least two programs are trying to flip him late. Cincinnati wants Hatch as a running back and Memphis likes him as a defensive back. This past season Hatch rushed for 1,285 yards and 21 touchdowns and had three receiving scores. On defense, the three-star totaled 54 tackles and 10 interceptions and had four special teams touchdowns as well.

Another Auburn commit who backed off his pledge in mid-October, the four-star defensive back from Anniston, Ala., has Louisville, Arkansas, Memphis and Mississippi State as the four programs coming after him hardest.



One of the more high-profile prospects to watch down the stretch, the four-star quarterback from Hattiesburg (Miss.) Oak Grove has been committed to Texas A&M since February but took a visit to Ole Miss last weekend. With the coaching change in College Station, the Rebels are trying to flip Maddox, who said his Oxford visit was “great” but he’s still deciding between those two teams.

Three programs have made the biggest impression on the Gulfport, Miss., defensive tackle as Georgia Tech, South Alabama and Arizona State are the main contenders for McClendon’s commitment.



Miami still has the high three-star linebacker locked in but Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and Alabama have been trying to flip the Theodore, Ala., standout. Pruitt is not ruling out others but looks happy with his Hurricanes’ pledge.



After parting ways with Ole Miss on Dec. 1, the Jackson (Miss.) Callaway three-star wide receiver, who caught 40 passes for 496 yards and nine touchdowns this season, has been talking to two programs so far. Memphis and UAB have been showing the most interest and it looks like Scott could land at one of those teams.

