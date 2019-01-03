All-American Bowl: Four-star Khris Bogle prepares for decision
SAN ANTONIO - Khris Bogle watched closely how the Miami coaching situation played out in recent days.The Hurricanes are a favorite and when Mark Richt surprisingly retired the four-star defensive e...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news