All-American Bowl: Programs that should be pleased
The all-star games are in the books. The nation’s top high school players have player their final games and many are off to college as early enrollees. Before they get to school, let’s take a look at what teams should be happy after their players participated in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio.
CLEMSON
There has been a lot of talk about the offense needing a jolt under coach Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Well, help from the All-American Bowl is on the way. Wide receiver Terrance "TJ" Moore was a big riser in the rankings last time around and is due for another bump after an outstanding week in San Antonio.
Tight end Christian Bentancur was the best player at his position at the All-American Bowl. All-star game settings are not always kind to tight ends but the Clemson signee was able to show what he could do catching the football during practices. Hevin Brown-Shuler was one of the many talented defensive linemen in attendance. Linebacker Sammy Brown did not participate but will be fun to watch in the future.
GEORGIA
It’s not typical that a program has a pair of elite running backs in the same all-star game but coach Kirby Smart’s program did just that. Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens will make for a good duo in Athens in the coming years. Frazier had one of the plays of the All-American Bowl with his long wheel route touchdown catch.
Georgia’s signees represented in the trenches, too. Offensive lineman Nyier Daniels is a mountain at 6-foot-8, 353 pounds. Defensive linemen Justin Greene and Jordan Thomas look to be part of the next wave of defensive lineman to play well in the SEC. Four-star wide receiver NiTareon Tuggle also had moments through the week.
MIAMI
When Miami was at its best in the past, the Hurricanes' defense was always ferocious. That’s why Canes’ fans should be very happy with what happened this week. Defensive end Marquise Lightfoot was one of the best players all week long and showed out during the game. Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott was very good, also. Five-star defensive back Zaquan Patterson held his own as well.
Miami also has offensive talent on the way that was in San Antonio. Wide receiver Ny Carr and offensive lineman Deryc Plazz also played in the game.
NOTRE DAME
The Irish had some of the most physically imposing players at the All-American Bowl. Running back Kedren Young, defensive lineman Bryce Young, wide receiver Cam Williams and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa all pass the eye test.
What’s even better news for the coaches in South Bend is that each player showed flashes of why they are rated so highly. The alpha dog of the group is Viliamu-Asa. He was all over the field during the game making several tackles. He’ll be a tone setter on the Irish defense for years to come.
OHIO STATE
The Buckeyes were well represented in San Antonio. In total there were six future Buckeyes in the game. Wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, defensive end Eddrick Houston, linebacker Garrett Stover, running back James Peoples, offensive lineman Ian Moore and long snapper Morrow Evans all participated. More important than the number of players in the game is the skills they will be bringing to Columbus.
Smith and Houston are both elite prospects at their respective positions. Both had great weeks in San Antonio. Those two get a lot of headlines but the rest of the Buckeyes at the game had good moments too. Ohio State fans should be thrilled with the talent coming to play for Ryan Day's program.