All-American Bowl: Stock risers in Saturday's showdown
SAN ANTONIO – The 2024 All-American Bowl is in the books from the Alamodome. The West team took the game 31-28 so we got a good competitive game between the nation’s top high school players.
Let’s take a look at a handful of players that saw their stock rise during the game.
If you watched the game it was impossible not to notice the Minnesota signee. He made several splash plays during the game. Perich might have had the play of the game with his diving interception in the first quarter. He also blocked a punt and recovered the ball and was named the game’s MVP.
The Missouri signee had a couple nice grabs early in the game. He’s a smooth route runner and uses his body well to help haul in passes. There was a nice toe-tap catch in the first quarter that I’m sure Missouri fans would be happy to see repeated in Columbia very soon.
Warren is a massive offensive tackle standing at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds. At that size you worry about him having the foot speed to handle elite pass rushers off the edge. Warren answered some of those questions on Saturday, as he won his fair share of reps against the East pass rush.
Lightfoot was a nightmare for the East offensive tackles all game long. The Miami signee was constantly in the backfield. That's because of his quick first step and natural bend during pass rush situations. He’s already a top 100 player but needs to be discussed to continue climbing the rankings.
The Clemson signee consistently got separation from defenders during the game on Saturday. That was on perfect display with his touchdown catch in the game.
Moore is a complete receiver and the Tampa native will provide a boost for Clemson’s wide receiver group.
Sometimes players are just gamers. That’s exactly what the Arizona signee is. He’s on the smaller side at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, but he’s got a long frame and a strong lower body. He throws a good ball and has good elusiveness in the pocket.
Coach Jedd Fisch got a good one in the Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School product.
