All-American Bowl: West takeaways from Day 1
SAN ANTONIO – All-American Bowl practices got underway on Tuesday morning. The West team mostly walked through drills and playbook install but did do some team period work in the rain.
Here are the West team takeaways from Tuesday's practice.
Crutchfield is a very smooth and fluid wide receiver. Even though he’s a four-star prospect Missouri might have gotten a steal when it flipped Crutchfield from Arkansas. He’s got good size at 6-foot-3, 176-pounds and runs very good routes.
Lightfoot was not the most talked about defensive lineman out of Chicago coming into the day. But he had the best first day on the West team. Lightfoot was very difficult to block off the edge for the tackles. He picked up a pair of sacks during the team period and could be in for a big week.
Scott was the defensive lineman out of Chicago that people were most looking forward to seeing this week. He didn’t disappoint on day one of practice. The Miami commit moves very well for his size. Scott also showed good pass rush ability during the team period.
Warren has a massive frame at 6-foot-8, 325 pounds without a lot of bad weight. Warren has good agility and feet too. The Tennessee signee certainly has our attention as a potential stock up prospect.
Owens had a good day throwing the ball. It was a tough day for passing since it was cold, rainy and a little windy. But Owens delivered the ball consistently. That's despite the conditions and a good pass rush from the defense. The Texas signee has a chance to make a good impression this week.
Fountain might be just what the doctor ordered for USC. He looks awesome running around on the field. The combination of his frame (6-5, 240) and athleticism makes him a really intriguing prospect. The Trojans don't recruit Georgia often but should keep doing it if they’d like to improve their defense.
Hill is built like a college running back right now. The Mississippi running back is one of the few uncommitted players at the All-American Bowl. He is making a decision between Tennessee, Mississippi State, Alabama and South Carolina on Saturday. It’ll be great to see him when everyone is in full pads but he looked good in shells on Tuesday.
Perich is a prospects to watch the rest of the week. There are some players that are built for full contact and not install day. Perich is one of the players that will look better once the pads come on. He held his own on Tuesday but he’s a player to watch moving through the week. It’s easy to see why Ohio State and Florida State tried to flip him from Minnesota late.