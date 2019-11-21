The decade is coming to an end and the years from 2010-2019 were loaded with talent. Here’s how we rank the top offensive linemen of the decade based on how good they were out of high school.

1. D.J. HUMPHRIES, FLORIDA

Humphries was ranked No. 2 in his class and for good reason. He was super athletic with a great frame to build on and a basketball players high cut. He went off to Florida and was solid and ended up as a first-rounder as expected. He’s still starting in the NFL.

2. SEANTREL HENDERSON, MIAMI

Henderson was one of the most intimidating and largest offensive linemen I’ve scouted. He could really move, as evidenced by his high school basketball career. His length and agility made him one of the top players in his class and he had some success at Miami and started in his first two years in the NFL before seeing limited action the last four seasons.

3. CYRUS KOUANDJIO, ALABAMA

Kouandjio was built like a tight end moved like one so he was much like Humphries with a good frame to build on. He had a very good career at Alabama and became a second-round pick but started just eight games in a five-year NFL career.

4. GREGORY LITTLE, OLE MISS

Little was a prodigy from a young age blocking for Kyler Murray and became one of the highest-ranked offensive linemen of the decade. He had long arms, good feet and he re-set well off first contact. His career at Ole Miss was a solid one and he’s now with the Carolina Panthers in the NFL.

5. ALEX LEATHERWOOD, ALABAMA

Leatherwood was a massive offensive tackle prospect who could also play guard. He was very physical especially in the run game and his size and quickness has allowed him to make an early impact at Alabama. He’ll be an NFL offensive lineman for sure.

6. MARTEZ IVEY, FLORIDA

Ivey was a light-footed offensive tackle who did things with ease and had great technique. He could beat you with power and beat you to the spot with quickness. His career at Florida was oddly a very up and down one and he’s now in the XFL so he’s one of the bigger busts on this list.

7. LA'EL COLLINS, LSU

Collins was a nasty offensive lineman who could dominate in the run and in pass protection and projected as a tackle who could move inside to guard. Collins was set to be drafted high until some off field stuff surfaced right before the draft. He was undrafted but is now the starting right tackle for the Dallas Cowboys.

8. WALKER LITTLE, STANFORD

Little got better each time we saw him and was an excellent technician with impressive size and anticipation. He picked Stanford over Texas in a heated recruiting battle and emerged as one of the top NFL prospects at his position. However, an injury this season makes it unclear if he will enter the draft or come back. Whatever he does, the NFL covets him.

9. EVAN NEAL, ALABAMA

Neal was a monster offensive tackle who started off very heavy and cut weight to become a tackle prospect with great agility for his size. He has started right away at Alabama, which is not a surprise based on how physical he was.

10. JAMAREE SALYER, GEORGIA