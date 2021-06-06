Allen off UM official visit: It opened my eyes, like nothing I've ever seen
Lafayette (La.) Christian Academy CB Jordan Allen has wrapped up his Miami visit. And had a great time.“What really blew me away was when I first got on the campus and it was nothing like I had eve...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news