CaneSport.com

Backup safety Amari Carter said after Monday’s drills that “all around the ball the defense is making plays from the defensive line to the linebackers and DB’s. We’re just getting better every day.”

Carter also said there were “a lot of impressive plays defensively” in Saturday’s scrimmage.

* Carter said since the spring “the major thing (Manny Diaz) talked about was being consistent, being the guy they needed me to be right now, being the best me I can be.

“I want to be well-rounded around the ball. I can do a lot of things to help out this team.”

* Carter said the running backs “have really been improved. … They’re just growing together, all coming along.”