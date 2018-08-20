CaneSport.com

Amari Carter: "I can do a lot of things to help out this team"
Backup safety Amari Carter said after Monday’s drills that “all around the ball the defense is making plays from the defensive line to the linebackers and DB’s. We’re just getting better every day.”
Carter also said there were “a lot of impressive plays defensively” in Saturday’s scrimmage.
* Carter said since the spring “the major thing (Manny Diaz) talked about was being consistent, being the guy they needed me to be right now, being the best me I can be.
“I want to be well-rounded around the ball. I can do a lot of things to help out this team.”
* Carter said the running backs “have really been improved. … They’re just growing together, all coming along.”
Carter also pointed to the young wide receivers, saying “they’re not too far behind” the starters.
“They make plays, and it’s all about competition,” Carter said. “They’re doing a great job at that.”
* On defense, Carter pointed to Gurvan Hall as standing out for a young player.
“The young cornerbacks re also coming along really well,” Carter said.
* What is Carter’s advice for young players in that big Game 1?
“Just being the same player you are on Greentree,” Carter said. “Just consistency, being who you are, playing the game you love.”
* Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said of Carter that "We know he's one of the hardest hitters on our team. The question now is `At the safety position are you the dependable guy?' Because not every tackle has to be a movie tackle where the guy ends up like Charlie Brown, head over heels. They have to make the `Get on the ground tackle.'"