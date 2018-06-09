CaneSport.com

He adds that “Right now it’s a mindset thing that you try to plant in your mind - you can’t take this rep off. Push yourself to get better every rep that you’re doing.”

Safety Amari Carter is working behind returning starters Jaquan Johnson and Sheldrick Redwine, but he showed some flashes last season as a freshman (26 tackles, 2 sacks) and says this summer is all about “hard work - in the weight room knowing that every rep counts, every sprint counts.”

"As players we expect to get better and we have our own standard we expect to live up to."

“I want to be someone that helps the team do better - I want to be that guy, whatever that guy has to do for that play,” Carter said. “I want coaches to have confidence in me to be able to do it, and my (teammates) which is most important.”

With the high expectations for the 2018 Hurricanes, including some top 10 mentions by publications, Carter says “It’s very special and an honor to be in the top 10, but every year we go in with a chip on our shoulder. What we have on our shirts is the U, and people expect greatness out of us and we expect better out of us - to continue to get better as a team.

