News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-08 02:07:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Amari Daniels plans to earn 5th star tomorrow; UM has work to do

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Miami Central High School RB Amari Daniels will be on hand at tomorrow’s Rivals Camp Miami.And we’ll be there with full updates on the top participants there that are considering the Hurricanes.As ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}