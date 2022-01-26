Amazing finish: Moore half-court bank shot at buzzer gives Canes win

Improbable. Amazing. Ridiculous. You can run down a list of adjectives and probably none will do justice to what happened at the end of the Miami Hurricanes’ basketball game at Virginia Tech Jan. 26. Charlie Moore’s last-second half-court bank shot capped a 7-0 run to give Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC) a stunning 78-75 win. “I took one dribble, knew I had one dribble and just wanted to get a shot up, a great chance up,” said Moore. “I banked it in… didn’t know it was going to go that hard.” The miraculous shot came after Jordan Miller called timeout with 1.8 seconds remaining. Jim Larranaga drew up the inbounds play: Sam Waardenburg would set a pick, Moore would curl around, get the pass from Kam McGusty and take his best shot. Because it was inbounded from the other end of the floor, Moore wound up flinging it from half-court.

Then it was pandemonium, as Moore ran toward the far end of the court with his arms out like he was Superman flying through the air, with teammates chasing him. They piled on each other, and the celebration was on. “I thought that was another fantastic college basketball game, exciting from start to finish,” Larranaga said. “Charlie’s game-winning shot with less than 1 second to go was absolutely incredible. I thought Virginia Tech played a tremendous second half, they shot the ball so well. Our guys kind of hung in there, we were not playing our best but were still in the hunt. Every chance we got we made a big play. It came down to the last possession, last shot just like it has the last four or five times we’ve played these guys whether at the Watsco Center or on the road here. Two teams that match up very well. A great college basketball game. We’re just thrilled to get the win.” The win moved Miami back to first place in the Atlantic Coast after Duke’s win over Clemson on Tuesday night.

Miami finishes their two-game road trip on Saturday, as they clash with the defending ACC Champions Georgia Tech (8-10, 1-7 ACC) in Atlanta. Tip-off is scheduled for noon on Bally Sports. Moore said getting this win tonight on the road “means a lot” to the team. “We started out slow last game [a home loss to FSU], wanted to pick that up this game,” he said. “Felt we played pretty well for the most part. Virginia Tech shot the ball tremendously well, executed well. It went down to the wire. It was a great game.” Battling on the road has been a recent problem for Larranaga’s Miami Hurricanes. UM won just five road games in their last three years, including a 1-8 mark last season. In just six road games this season, they have already tied that.

This series brought some ridiculous excitement in the last three contests that were decided by an average of just over six points, including a 3OT classic in 2020 and an overtime finish in Coral Gables last season. Wednesday night’s game was no different, with 14 lead changes between the two teams. Miami’s first half wasn’t its cleanest, but the team capitalized off of Virginia Tech’s (10-10, 2-7 ACC) mistakes. The Hokies, who averaged 10.9 turnovers per game going into Wednesday, gave away the ball 12 times in the opening frame. “Our whole strategy was to try to force some turnovers,” Larranaga said. “[Keve] Aluma and [Justyn] Mutts are so good around the basket, and their guards are such good shooters.” The Hurricanes were ruthless in the first 20, scoring 18 of their 36 points off turnovers. Moore contributed three steals which led to two assists, one to an Anthony Walker alley-oop, and another for one of Miller’s five first half field goals. Miller had family and friends from his hometown of Middleburg, Va., at Cassell Coliseum to see him ball out. The fourth-year junior produced 14 points in the opening half, including two three-pointers.