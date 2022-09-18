Miami came up short and some glaring weaknesses were exposed against Texas A&M but there were positives that came out of the performance. Offensively, Miami was abysmal in its scoring efforts as they were the first team since 2000 to record 27+ first downs and score zero touchdowns. Defensively, coordinator Kevin Steele earned every dollar of his contract by holding A&M to less than 300 yards, 16 first downs, and just 17 points.

Quarterback

Tyler Van Dyke was shaky throughout the game and that is a kind take on how he played. Van Dyke barely completed 50-percent of his passes and averaged just over five yards per pass attempt while scoring no touchdowns and failing to capitalize on four red-zone appearances. It was obvious that with wide receiver Xavier Restrepo out, the chemistry was not there with anyone outside of maybe tight end Will Mallory - and the targets did not start coming for him till the second half. The most glaring stat for Miami's passing attack was just four completions over five yards FOR THE ENTIRE GAME. Rough game for TVD.

Running Backs

Jaylan Knighton, Running Back, Miami

With the way Henry Parrish and Jaylan Knighton played, I think five to seven more carries for each back would have been extremely reasonable. Both backs ripped off chunk gains throughout the game and averaged over five yards per carry. The first two weeks of the year saw a significant favor of rushing over passing but for some reason, offensive coordinator Josh Gattis moved to a pass-heavy focus and ran the ball just 47 percent of the time. Parrish was easily on his way to another 100-yard performance and Knighton, despite looking like he was banged up in the second half, looked like he could hit the century mark as well. Still, they totaled over 160 yards as a duo. If Miami is going to be successful, Gattis will need to stick to his roots and mimic the 2021 Michigan offense that had many hoping it would transition to Miami.

Wide Receivers

Key'Shawn Smith, Wide Receiver, Miami

Similar to Van Dyke, you can put some blame of the loss to this position group. Michael Redding was supposed to step up in the absence of Restrepo and answered with three drops and an average of just 9 yards per catch. Key'Shawn Smith was probably the closest thing to an 'OK' performance at the position but looked very similar to his 2021 self, rarely getting separation and continues to disappear as a deep threat despite having the best skill set for the role. Brashard Smith had limited opportunity, which is shocking despite stepping into the slot role that Restrepo thrived in. You can argue that he deserves an expansion on his role, as he dropped a ball that hit him in the face on the final offensive play of the game. That and averaging less than five yards per catch leaves a lot to be desired. Jacolby George returned and flashed in moments. He also dropped at least one pass and for some reason, was off the field completely on the final drive of the game. Either he is not showing enough in practice or the offensive staff completely dropped the ball there. Pun intended.

Tight Ends

Elijah Arroyo, Tight End, Miami

With the talent in the tight end room, how were these jumbo receivers not utilized more? Elijah Arroyo had one catch and turned it into the biggest offensive play of the game for 29 yards on a wheel route. He had just three targets in the game. Compare that to eight targets for Redding and seven for Key'Shawn - just how does that happen? Will Mallory caught six receptions for 56 yards and 48 of them came after the catch. You saw the potential of his impact in the passing game in the second half where nearly all of his production came. With the lack of experience in the receiver room, you would think Van Dyke would have relied more on the tight ends.

Offensive Line

Jalen Rivers, Guard, Miami

Alex Mirabal's impact has been felt through the first three games. Once again, the offensive line played to near perfection. Just one sack allowed, paved roads to the tune of nearly 200 yards rushing and almost five-yards per carry. You have to win when your trenches play how they did Saturday. Van Dyke had time to throw all night. The only knock on this group was penalties but in a game where you are battling the noise of over 107,000 screaming fans and holding back a five-star defensive line, there will be the occasional miscues.

Defensive Line

The d-line mirrored the o-line in many ways. Pressure was there throughout the night. Texas A&M limited the passing plays in this game and still, the defensive line produced three sacks. That pressure spilled over to the run game as well. Texas A&M averaged just 3.9 yards per carry and if you take away a 22-yard run by Devon Achane, the stifling effort of the defensive line looks even better.

Linebackers

Corey Flagg Jr., Linebacker, Miami

Despite no huge plays from the linebacker core, they were solid overall. Corey Flagg and Caleb Johnson (starter for the game) were second and fourth on the team in tackles. Keontra Smith, despite limited snaps, was flying around and got in on a sack. The Steele scheme has successfully masked any deficiencies on the second level of the defense and the level of play from the linebacker is conducive to winning football. Waymon Steed was also a starter on the night finished with two solo tackles.

Cornerbacks

Tyrique Stevenson, Defensive Back, Miami

'Lights out' is the only way to describe the play of the cornerbacks. DJ Ivey had two pass breakups and besides, maybe one catch, allowed nothing in coverage. This was the light at the end of the tunnel performance that everyone has been waiting for and the voicing of Ivey's improvement from the staff leading up to the season came to fruition Saturday night in College Station. Tyrique Stevenson was equally as solid as a defender. The stat line looks weak with just one tackle and nothing else but his presence was felt on the outside all night. Slot corner Te'Cory Couch came up with a nice PBU in the fourth quarter on a vital third down. Overall, there were just five receptions to wide receivers in this game for 80 yards. You can not ask for more.

Safeties

James Williams, Safety, Miami

The safeties were not what the corners were but they were very good as well. James Williams led the team in tackles and had two pass breakups as well. Besides a couple of missed tackles, including one on a touchdown, he was up to par. Kam Kinchens was probably the best tackler on the team once again. His high snap count is due to the fact that he is just always where is supposed to be and that high level of consistency makes him a top player for Miami. Avantae Williams got some burn, but collected just one tackle. Al Blades Jr. is the only player not contributing in really any way and going forward, the reps should start to be pushed to either Avantae or figuring out a way to get Gilbert Frierson on the field.

Special Teams

Andres Borregales, Kicker, Miami