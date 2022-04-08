An inside look: The situation with RB Cedric Baxter coming off his UM visit
Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater High School RB Cedric Baxter is a huge priority for the Miami Hurricanes and numerous other programs in the Class of 2023.Yesterday Baxter made his third visit to Miami in ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news