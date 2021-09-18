ANALYSIS: 1991 championship team honored at Michigan State game
When the 1991 Miami Hurricanes went undefeated and won the program's fourth national championship in nine years, it would have been impossible to predict that 30 years later the third-string defens...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news