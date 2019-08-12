News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-12 13:56:30 -0500') }} football Edit

ANALYSIS: 2 of Williams' coaches break down what he brings to the table

Gt76x4iusyq60yj8fqth
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Some Hurricane fans were likely surprised by today’s news that second-year quarterback Jarren Williams is the guy at QB U.After all, Tate Martell is a former 5-star who transferred in with the expe...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}