ANALYSIS: A game off ACC lead, with win today UM has good shot to win out
Only two teams stand in the way of the Miami Hurricanes winning an ACC regular season title ... if UM finishes strong.Duke and Notre Dame are 12-3 in the conference, with Miami alone in third place...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news