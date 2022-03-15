ANALYSIS: After falling behind in game 1, baseball showed a lot of promise

A wild comeback was brewing at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field in the opening game of the baseball team’s weekend series against Boston College. Seven unanswered runs saw Miami with the tying run 90 feet from home in the bottom of the ninth after trailing 12-4.

Sophomore Carlos Perez whiffed at three straight pitches to signal Miami’s second Friday loss of the season. Even with the loss, the late-inning fight inspired Gino DiMare’s Miami Hurricanes, who showed plenty of confidence at the plate the remaining two games.

ACC play started with a bang for the Miami bats. A fiery three-game set with the Boston College Eagles came down to a Sunday rubber match, but longevity showed a sustainable Miami offense and a consistent pitching rotation.

The Hurricanes wobbled out of the gates on Friday to an unfortunate surprise. LHP Carson Palmquist, who had shown brilliance in his first three starts, was rocked for 10 runs (nine earned) in just three and a third, creating that 12-4 deficit.

From the seventh inning on Friday to the conclusion of the series, it was all Hurricanes. Miami outscored BC 30-5 in the final 21 innings of the series, winning 11-3 on Saturday and 12-2 on Sunday.

“That last inning against BC on Friday set the tone for the rest of the weekend,” said Miami head coach Gino DiMare. “We played really well after we had that fight coming back late in the game. It carried over to Game Two and carried over to [Sunday].”

Miami (11-4, 2-1 ACC) has now scored double-figures in four consecutive games for the second time this season, after the Hurricanes scored 10+ runs in their sweep over Towson. UM got 16 hits on Friday and finished with 35 in the series.

It was a good tempo-setting series for Miami, after the team lost two of the three games to Boston College (6-8, 1-2 ACC) in 2021. Five Hurricanes hit at least .333 this weekend, and here are the biggest takeaways from UM’s series victory:

Pitelli re-emerging at the plate

Dominic Pitelli started strong against Towson, but faded against Harvard and Florida in the previous two weekends. The shortstop hit just 1-10 against the Crimson, but this week was all Pitelli. The sophomore started strong at FIU, going 2-5 with an RBI, two runs, and a stolen base to spark Miami to a win over the Panthers. Pitelli batted .255 in ACC competition in the regular season in 2021, and started conference play in style.

Pitelli took over both the home run lead and the steal lead for Miami this weekend against Boston College. He hit two home runs, driving in RBI in every game, and played a clean defensive series with zero errors against the Eagles.

“To me, Dom Pitelli was our player of the weekend,” DiMare said. “He seems to be coming up in a lot of crucial situations and he’s doing a heck of a job.”

On Friday, Pitelli left the yard with a solo shot to ignite the Hurricanes’ bats. He would finish just 1-5 in the loss, but pounced on the BC pitchers as the series went on.

Pitelli would go yard again on the first pitch he saw on Saturday. It was the first time Pitelli had homered twice in a series, hitting bombs against FIU, Pittsburgh, Clemson, and UNC last season. The shortstop had just two home runs in 24 games at Mark Light Field last season, now already with three in 13 games at home this year.

The home run wasn’t all that Saturday had to offer from the shortstop. Pitelli would lace a double and use a sac fly to finish 2/3 with a joint season-high four RBI in the 11-3 win.

With the Hurricanes struggling on Sunday, it was Pitelli to pop Miami in front. The Doral Academy product hit a double to the wall to put Miami ahead 2-1, then added an RBI single in a four-run seventh.

Pitelli, who had just 14 RBI last season, finished with 8 RBI this weekend alone, and is up to 14 this season. He’s worked much harder at improving his swing, and provided Miami with some much-needed depth this weekend.

Extra base hits push Miami

The power was lacking for Miami in its series loss to Florida to open up March. This weekend was a different story against Boston College, with the bats all over the Eagle pitchers.

The Hurricane offense needed a weekend to boost its confidence going into a tough stretch of competition in the next two weeks with Clemson and North Carolina. UM was 12th in average and 10th in doubles in the ACC going into Friday night, but fought hard all weekend at the plate.

Miami used seven doubles to power their offense on Friday night, also with homers from Pitelli and Edgardo Villegas. The seven doubles were the most hit by a Hurricanes team since Feb. 15, 2015, against Rutgers.

Saturday saw Miami place another four doubles, from Pitelli, Villegas, C.J. Kayfus, and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. Pitelli’s home run got the scoring started, giving the Hurricanes another five extra base hits.

Miami finished the series with 17 extra base hits, including 14 doubles and three homers. It was the most doubles hit by an ACC team all weekend.

Going into a big-time ACC series against Clemson and UNC, which are now a combined 28-2 this season, the Hurricanes needed their bats to come alive against the Eagles. Norberto Lopez and DiMare certainly cracked the code against BC, now will have to continue on Wednesday at UCF prior to those upcoming ACC series.

Bullpen sorts itself

Last weekend was a nightmare from the Miami relievers, summed up by nine separate trips to the bullpen in the 11-3 loss to Florida. It gradually improved against FIU during the midweek win, but things were much improved from the Hurricanes’ bullpen this weekend.

Jordan Dubberly gave Miami some much needed long innings out of the bullpen on Friday night. He got Miami all the way to the eighth inning after Palmquist didn’t get through four innings. Anthony Arguelles and Ronaldo Gallo each pitched shutout innings, Gallo now with a 1.93 ERA this season.

Saturday saw Karson Ligon deliver an impressive six innings, and the bullpen certainly helped seal Miami’s win. Gage Ziehl struck out two in a 1-2-3 seventh inning before Alejandro Torres would toss a hitless eighth inning. Ziehl was great against the Eagles, pitching three shutout innings with four strikeouts this weekend.

Sunday’s bullpen was perfect. Ziehl worked two shutout innings, RHP Andrew Walters pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 outing in his fifth appearance of the season, and LHP J.P. Gates also didn’t give up a run.

The bullpen struggled last season against the Eagles, but showed their best stuff this weekend. The relievers combined for 14 strikeouts in the three games against the Eagles, giving up just four runs (Dubberly, David Rossow). UM needed this sense of relief heading into deeper ACC play.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. shining among ACC freshmen

Losing Anthony Vilar in the MLB Draft was a big loss for the Hurricanes, but Miami’s 2022 recruiting class instantly replaced the Milwaukee Brewer with another Miami, Fla. product settling right in.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. is playing exceptional ball this season, and has turned into one of the most underrated players in the Hurricanes’ lineup. Gonzalez had five hits against the Eagles, with three coming Friday night.

For a smaller frame, the second baseman has a deceiving amount of pop. Gonzalez’ two doubles on Friday put him up to seven extra base hits on the season, despite standing at just 5-9. His smaller, yet powerful, frame and swing instantly draws comparisons to Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros.

The freshmen ended this weekend batting 5-10 with seven runs scored, consistently getting on and making the most of his opportunities.

Gonzalez Jr’s defense was also important, and he turned two double plays against the Eagles. While Burke, Yohandy Morales, and C.J. Kayfus are the stars of the show, Gonzalez is proving to be one of the top first-years in the ACC.

Ligon looking legit

The best starting pitcher from Miami’s three this weekend was hands-down Karson Ligon. For the second straight weekend, Ligon gave up just one earned run across 6.0 IP, proving why J.D. Arteaga had so much faith in the freshman at the start of the season.

Ligon tossed 96 pitches against the Eagles, but only faced one scenario with runners on base. After an infield single by BC’s Travis Honeyman and a four-pitch walk to Leary, the Eagles had first and third with one out in the frame.

Ligon kept his composure to force a 4-6-3 double-play to escape the jam just two pitches later. The Sarasota, Fla. native added K’s in each of a scoreless pair of innings in the second and third.

Opponents are hitting just .167 against him this season, but his common flaw reappeared in the fourth inning. In all three of his starts, Ligon has given up a home run, and Joe Vetrano took Ligon deep to tie the game at one.

Instead of trying to calm down, Ligon got angry, and used it to his advantage.

“Honestly, it ignites a little anger into you,” Ligon said. “When you use it in the right way, it adds some fire into your pitches.”

Ligon went on to retire seven straight batters, allowing just one baserunner in the last 10 Eagles that he faced before finishing his outing. He earned his second win of the season with seven strikeouts, allowing just four base hits, getting five groundball outs and five flyouts.