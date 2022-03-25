ANALYSIS: Baseball faces next test vs. UNC this weekend

Important ACC baseball at a packed-out Mark Light hasn’t been seen in almost three years. With last season's limited capacity and only one ACC series in the abbreviated 2020 season, a meaningful series with Coastal Division title implications.

The Miami Hurricanes return home to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field this weekend after a five-game road trip to host the No. 13 North Carolina Tar Heels. Games one and two begin at 7:00 P.M. with Sunday’s finale starting at 1:00 P.M.

The Tar Heels (18-3, 5-1 ACC) have dominated the Hurricanes in recent years. Miami Head Coach Gino DiMare is just 2-5 against UNC, and North Carolina is 10-4 against UM since being swept by Miami in 2016.

Both teams enter with plenty of confidence in conference play. Miami (14-6, 4-2 ACC) rolled over Clemson in games one and two to take their second ACC series, while North Carolina overcame a Saturday loss to Duke to take the series on Sunday.

Each team dispatched in-state foes in their midweek game, with UNC taking down Appalachian State while Miami beat up Florida Atlantic. With two teams that need to win this series, here are five things to think about ahead of the Tar Heels and Hurricanes.

Re-establishing Extra Base Hits

Entering last week, Miami were tied for first in the ACC in doubles, hitting 19 home runs in 16 games, and had scored in double-figures in four consecutive games.

Miami recorded just three home runs and three doubles in their four road games last week. Two of the home runs were solo shots, and only Edgardo Villegas’ two-run double at Clemson brought in any runs.

The Hurricanes used numerous extra base hits in their wins this season. Yohandy Morales recorded a pair of RBI XBHs when the Canes knocked off No. 14 Florida. As a team, UM hit 14 doubles in their series victory over Boston College.

Last weekend, the big-time hits dried up. Miami managed to score 11 runs at Clemson on Friday, but just nine in the final two games.

North Carolina boast some of the toughest pitching in the nation. The Tar Heels are first in the ACC with a 2.07 ERA. Max Carlson and Connor Bovair each boast ERAs under 2.20, giving the Hurricanes bats plenty of concern.

The Hurricanes need to chase Carolina’s bullpen into the first two games to give themselves a great chance at winning. Providing more extra base hits from their bats will create high-pressure situations that might lead UNC coach Scott Forbes to rely on his relievers. If the Hurricanes can drive the Tar Heels deep into their relief arms, it sets up for a great chance to take the series.

Can Pitelli keep performing?

Shortstop Dominic Pitelli has been one of the Hurricanes’ top performers this month. This series represents a massive chance for the sophomore to establish himself as one of the best hitters within the lineup against one of the best pitching teams in the ACC.

Pitelli has been Miami’s best player in ACC play. The Doral Academy graduate is batting .409 with two home runs, 11 RBI, and five runs scored. He is tied for the team-best average and RBI during the series against Boston College and Clemson, and is the only Hurricane to hit two homers in those games.

Pitelli’s hit streak is starting to grow to a national audience. At 11 games, the shortstop has provided four multi-hit games and is averaging an RBI-per-game clip.

The shortstop has been a consistent piece in ACC play since the start of last season. Pitelli batted .255 in 33 ACC games last season, well above his season batting average of .219. This season alone, he already has more RBI in 34 less games and is just one HR away from equaling last season’s totals.

The Hurricane shortstop has to be important again this weekend against the aforementioned incredible UNC pitching staff. Pitelli was 4/10 with 4 RBI in the series at Chapel Hill last season, and will hope to continue his success against the Tar Heels on Friday.

Getting Yoyo back on track

Miami has gotten big-time contributions from numerous hitters this season during different series. Lorenzo Carrier broke out vs Towson, Jacob Burke was great against Harvard, and Pitelli and Villegas have each shown quality against Boston College and Clemson.

3B Yohandy Morales started off strong in non-conference play, but hasn’t quite delivered in ACC play. The sophomore is batting just .136 in conference games, going a combined 3/22.

The issue hasn’t necessarily been bad plate discipline or a total regression. He’s struck out just twice in ACC games, with his walks-to-strikeouts ratio one of the better ones within the team.

Morales was quiet in the series against Boston College. Yoyo hit just 2/15 against the Eagles, recording one RBI and one extra base hit, coming in the 12-11 loss.

The positive is that the Hurricanes are still 4-2 without Morales at his best. Plenty of credit has to go to C.J. Kayfus, Dorian Gonzalez, Jr., and Jacob Burke to step up and provide consistent sources of hitting. The task is to figure out how to get Yoyo back up to four-to-six hits consistently during weekend series.

Morales led the Hurricanes in home runs in ACC games last year, blasting nine homers. He might have got his confidence going with a three-run home run in the finale at Clemson. Only time will tell if Morales can put on a bounce-back series against the Tar Heels.

Get the ball to Walters

Save situations have been no worry for the Hurricanes so far. RHP Andrew Walters has allowed just two hits and one walk in his 10.0 IP this season, going a perfect 4/4 on save opportunities this season.

That stat is both a positive and a negative. The Hurricanes have 13 wins this season, but nine of which Andrew Walters hasn’t been needed. Walters has clearly been the best Hurricane out of the bullpen this season, and now it’s a matter of getting him more involved.

This is a big responsibility for the middle relievers for UM. In losses this season, the big issue has been finding the right relievers to keep the game at bay. Games such as the series opener against Harvard, game two versus Florida, and UCF has shown that the transition from starting pitching to the back end of the bullpen has been faulty.

It will be interesting to see who DiMare rolls with first out of the bullpen. Gage Ziehl has been the best middle reliever of late, not giving up a run in each of the last three weekends. Ronaldo Gallo and Anthony Arguelles have both been positive, despite each giving up a home run in the Friday win at Clemson.

Jordan Dubberly and Rafe Schlesinger each have to pitch well when called on this weekend. Dubberly had impressed in the opening weeks, but was shelled for four runs in 1.1 IP last week at UCF and Clemson. Schlesinger was good when called on at Clemson, not allowing a base runner in a shutout inning of work. Both will get their chance this weekend, both need to step up.

UNC will provide a big challenge for the Hurricanes’ bullpen. Similarly to Clemson, the Tar Heels have six players with double-digit RBI this season. Sophomore Tomas Frick leads the Heels with 19 RBI, but OF Vance Honeycutt is a big name to watch with a team-best eight home runs, driving in 4 RBI in UNC’s series against Duke.

If the Hurricanes can get the ball to Walters twice this weekend, it would be a huge step in the right direction.

The biggest game of the year, times three

The message that coach DiMare has sent all season has been that the next game is the biggest game of the season. This weekend, the importance of these games goes beyond the normal status quo.

The ACC is as strong as it's ever been this season. Seven ACC teams are ranked on the official NCAA Top 25 polls, including five teams ranked in the top fifteen. Miami are currently on the outside looking in, but would most likely be ranked with one more win.

The Canes are currently fourth in the Coastal, chasing three top fifteen teams. Virginia moved all the way up to 10 with their 20-1 record, boosted by dominant pitching and the ridiculous bat of Jake Gelof. Georgia Tech’s bats have the Yellow Jackets still in the top 15 despite dropping two games to Wake Forest last weekend.

Miami will host Virginia before visiting Georgia Tech in April.

The remaining home series for the Hurricanes are crucial for the rest of the season. With North Carolina one game ahead of Miami entering this weekend, losing this series would take the ball out of the Hurricanes’ hands, so to speak.

Miami wins this series, they can control their own destiny going into April as they look for their first ACC Coastal Division title since 2016. That title just slipped out of Miami’s arms last season, with Georgia Tech winning the Coastal by a half game.

Miami ended 2021 on a surge, winning their last five ACC games to just miss out. The Hurricanes can’t put themselves in that situation again this season, especially with their last nine ACC games coming against Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Notre Dame, who are all currently ranked.