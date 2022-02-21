ANALYSIS: Baseball insight off first series of season

On Friday night 3,205 fans packed the bleachers of Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field to watch Miami’s return to baseball. The rowdy faithful made themselves heard throughout the weekend, and there was an overwhelming feel of refreshment to finally have baseball back.

Over 11,100 fans filled The Light during opening weekend as the No. 25 Miami Hurricanes took care of the Towson Tigers in a four-game set. It’s the first time a Miami team’s put up double-digit runs in four straight to start a season.

While UM’s average margin of victory was eight runs, each game had its fair share of thought-provoking moments. Miami trailed 7-5 through five and a half innings on Friday night, while only leading 3-2 through that same span on Saturday afternoon.

Dominic Pitelli was the man of the moment on Friday, launching UM’s first home run of the season en route to a 4/4 performance with a career-high four RBI. Pitelli hit .339 in April last season and seems to have found that same swagger at the plate.

From there, the Canes cruised on to really flex their muscle, both on the mound and with the bat.

Plenty of Power

Miami placed 10th in the ACC in 2021 with just 56 home runs in 54 games in 2021. Seven of Miami’s nine starters from last season’s finale left last season, and numerous fans were skeptical of where the runs would come from.

Miami blasted eight home runs in the four games against Towson, all coming from different players. Some were pulled towards the new $1.6 million scoreboard in left field while others landed inches shy of the Ponce De Leon parking garage in right field.

Throughout their spring practices, the pitchers seemed to have the upper hand against the hitters. With the batters struggling, the expectations left the bats with a point to prove against Towson.

“Early in the spring, there was an intersquad where we just got dominated by the pitchers… like I have never seen at a practice before,” coach Gino DiMare said. “Ever since that scrimmage, our hitters have done a better job in just every phase. They’ve gotten better and better.”

Pitelli and Jacob Burke hit the first bombs on Friday night, then freshmen Dorian Gonzalez, Jr. and Lorenzo Carrier joined in the fun, with Zach Levenson soaring a long home run over the scoreboard in Saturday’s first win. Yohandy Morales went yard in the nightcap,

Most of the home runs came at crucial times. Pitelli and Gonzalez’s homers each broke tie scores, while Carrier’s gave Miami some much-needed insurance on Saturday afternoon. The second Carrier homer put Miami ahead for good on Sunday.

Off-speed pitches effective for starters

One message that stood out from DiMare and pitching coach J.D. Arteaga from Miami’s media day before the weekend was the improvement of secondary pitches. Throughout opening weekend, the Hurricanes pitchers kept fooling the Tiger hitters.

Miami knew it was a weakness they had to exploit. Towson batters struck out 545 times last season, the most in the Colonial, and UM made them pay for it.

“One word that would be perfect would be `ready,'” catcher Maxwell Romero, Jr. said. “These guys have been waiting and waiting. Seeing these guys this weekend, they're ready and they’re hot."

There was a heavy dose of two-strike breaking balls from the Hurricane starters, leading to a combined 26 strikeouts between the four starters. Southpaw Carson Palmquist, team captain Jake Garland, right-handed arm Alex McFarlane all had a career-high in K’s, recording seven, eight, and six respectively.

“Palmquist’s first start for us did very well. We all know how talented he is, the whole thing with him is being able to get stretched out,” DiMare said. “Jake was the one guy to go six innings… [he] got a lot of ground balls, which is what Jake does.”

Palmquist was excellent at getting ahead in counts, with six of his seven strikeouts coming within his first five pitches of his at-bats. Garland had three backwards K’s across his strong six innings.

For a team that struggled getting long innings out of their starters last season, working to get quick outs will serve to be important as the true competition comes to The Light. The innings may have still been a small issue, but as the season goes on, these pitchers will grow more accustomed going deep into games.

Transfers make immediate impact

Friday night was a strong one for Miami’s two high-profile transfers. Catcher Maxwell Romero Jr’s RBI double got the scoring started in 2022 for Miami, finishing with two RBI in his Hurricanes debut. Romero had just four doubles in 21 appearances for Vanderbilt last season.

“It’s a huge confidence booster, great way to start off my career here at Miami,” Romero said. “I hope to continue that consistency throughout the season.”

His memorable moment came on Sunday, towering his first Hurricanes home run to left field. He hit five home runs this summer for the Chatham Anglers in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

The catcher closed the series with three RBI, four walks, and threw out the only attempted steal in his first games as a Hurricane.

Jacob Burke’s impact was also felt during the series. The Southeast Louisiana transfer launched his first Hurricane home run on Friday on a solo shot to left field, finishing his debut with two RBI in the 10-8 win.

He finished the series batting .307 with six runs, three RBI, and a stolen base. Burke led the Southland conference in stolen bases last season, while also finishing with 43 RBI in 55 games for the Lions. His five-tool prowess showed off all weekend with the bat, on the bases, and in the field.

Bullpen bends, but does not break

The first reliever of the season was Jordan Dubberly, who gave up a home run in just the second batter faced. Saturday’s first reliever saw Karson Ligon give up an extra base hit and run within 0.1 IP of his career as a Hurricane.

From there on, they were exceptional. After the first inning thrown by a reliever, Miami’s new-look bullpen gave up 0 earned runs in 12.0 IP against Towson.

Ligon tossed a strong 2.0 IP following the sac fly in his UM debut, sophomore Anthony Arguelles threw 2.0 IP without giving up a hit on Saturday,

Miami had one of the strongest closers in the nation in Palmquist last season, who was First Team All-ACC. Third-year sophomore Andrew Walters knew he had big shoes to fill, and got his first opportunity on opening night.

“It’s exciting. It’s a big role, you have to provide zeros,” Walters said. “I’m excited to take up that role, I think it fits me well. I’m all about that one inning, two innings of glory.”

Walters started his season on the right foot, striking out four consecutive batters as part of a five-out save on Friday. Walters, who had a 1.46 ERA across 19 appearances in 2019, flashed a fair share of pitches in his arsenal to open his closer career with a flawless save.

Miami are replacing numerous bullpen arms from last season, including Spencer Bodanza, Daniel Federman, and Ben Wanger. With three freshmen expected to serve as the setup relievers, getting confidence up early is a must, especially after UM’s starters are still seeking to go later in the game.

The Kids Can Play

Some of the biggest pop from opening weekend came from two new faces in college baseball; true freshmen 2B Dorian Gonzalez Jr. and OF Lorenzo Carrier. Neither got off to the best start on Opening Night. Gonzalez was 0/4 and Carrier committed three crucial mistakes in the outfield.

For the rest of the series, it was a different story. Gonzalez’s first Hurricane hit was a towering home run to left, becoming the sixth Hurricane since 2006 to record a home run as their first hit. He would add an RBI double in that same game.

Carrier’s raw power had been well-documented in his career at Appoquinimink High School, named the Delaware Gatorade Player of the Year twice. Against Towson, the corner outfielder flashed that raw talent.

The outfielder closed the series with a team-best two home runs and nine RBI, including five on Sunday’s win. Both of his home runs were tanks, leaving the park in left center field.

“[Lorenzo] came in as a highly-touted guy, so our expectations for him were pretty high,” DiMare said. “[Dorian] has succeeded my expectations. He got it going in the spring. He played okay in the fall, but he was our best player in the spring.”

The Hurricanes’ 2022 recruiting class was named the top recruiting class in the ACC by Baseball America. Carrier ended the series batting .500 (7/14), while Gonzalez ended the series with six RBI and a pair of runs.

The two hit towards the bottom of the order, with Gonzalez hitting as high as fifth in the lineup. With their performances, each gave themselves a chance to be seen a little higher in the order in the coming week, as Miami faces off with FAU on Wednesday before welcoming Harvard for a three-game series.