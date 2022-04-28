ANALYSIS: Baseball looks to close strong down stretch, Ga. Tech up next

Four weeks remain in the regular season for the No. 3 Miami Hurricanes, who hold a slim lead over the No. 7 Virginia Tech Hokies for first in the ACC Coastal. The end of the season has always been Miami’s strongest stretch of games, and now the Hurricanes have to prepare for their biggest tests.

UM opens a three-game set against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Russ Chandler Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. tonight. Game one starts at 6:00 P.M., Saturday's game two is scheduled at 4:00 P.M., with Sunday’s finale slated for 1:00 P.M.

The Hurricanes should be motivated for this series after losing back-to-back games to Pittsburgh and Stetson. Miami (31-10, 16-5 ACC) lost just its fifth and sixth home games of the season this week after winning 14 in a row. Georgia Tech also snatched the Coastal Division title last season, edging Miami by half of a game.

The Yellow Jackets (25-17, 10-11 ACC) have endured a disappointing season so far. Last weekend was a rare series loss in Atlanta, entering this weekend 19-8 at Russ Chandler Stadium. Tech have been the highest-scoring team in the ACC this season, grossing 406 runs across 42 games.

Georgia Tech head coach Danny Hall will meet Gino DiMare for the third time in their head coaching careers, but the first series in Atlanta. The Hurricanes are 4-2 under DiMare against the Yellow Jackets, winning games two and three by a combined nine runs last season.

In a massive series for both teams, here are five things to watch for in Miami’s three-game series against Georgia Tech:

Pitching makes or break the series

Both Miami and Georgia Tech have proven their offensive prowess this season. The Hurricanes have five players with 40 RBI this season, the Yellow Jackets are the top-scoring team in the ACC.

Starting pitching was a huge factor in Miami’s series against Pittsburgh last weekend. Karson Ligon and Matt Gilbertson each threw eight innings of one-run ball for their respective teams, while Alejandro Rosario and Logan Evans both couldn’t get to the halfway point of their games.

Georgia Tech has gone through a whole host of pitching changes throughout the season. Eight Yellow Jackets have started multiple games this season, and only junior RHP Chance Huff has made double-digit starts for GT this season.

The Yellow Jackets’ combined 6.48 ERA has been near the bottom of the ACC all season long. Georgia Tech gave up 34 runs in their series loss to Duke last weekend, including a 15-14 thriller.

Starting pitching issues were the reason the Canes’ 14-game winning streak came to an end earlier this month. Carson Palmquist and Ligon both struggled in UM’s last road series at Virginia Tech, with neither able to get to the fifth inning.

Both teams’ bullpens have been shaky of late, so whichever starting pitchers can take command will be key for this series.

Jacob Burke’s dominant season

Not many Hurricanes have been more important this season than Miami’s center fielder. Burke has been one of the most productive Hurricanes, hitting for contact and power, but also a reliable option with both speed and fielding. Burke came to Miami to win, and the Louisiana native has made plenty of winning plays this season. From his four RBI performance at FIU to his season-long 12-game hitting streak, the Southeast Louisiana product has been deadly for DiMare this season.

Miami has had a long run of transfer players making a big impact. Last season, Seton Hall transfer Christian Del Castillo led the team in average. Andrew Walters has been the best closer in the ACC this season, and Burke has been no different.

Last Friday, Burke saved the Hurricanes from what would have been certain defeat. Burke threw a dart from right field across the diamond to third base to nab Pittsburgh’s Ron Washington Jr. from going first to third. Anthony Arguelles was able to get out of trouble, setting up C.J. Kayfus’ walk-off single in the tenth.

Burke is also having a career year with his bat. The center fielder is batting .351, second only to Kayfus and tied for 22nd in the ACC. He’s also on pace to record 51 RBI in 54 games if he stays healthy, which would equal his total that he had at Southeastern Louisiana across 71 games.

DiMare was excited about the outfielder from the moment fall ball started, and we’ve seen why the fourth-year skipper has been right, time and time again.

The GT big three

Georgia Tech’s ridiculous 9.7 runs per game average through 42 games has been nearly impossible to stop. The Yellow Jackets are also leading the ACC in home runs and batting average, and the heart of their lineup has been some of the best in program history.

The 2-3-4 combination of Kevin Parada, Andrew Jenkins, and Tres Gonzalez have been tearing up pitching staffs all season. All three are in the conversation for First Team All-ACC honors, and even more.

Kevin Parada’s breakout season has been expected, but not to this extent. The catcher is tied for the NCAA lead with 21 home runs and 71 RBI across 42 appearances for the Jackets this season. He has 23 multi-hit games for Georgia Tech this season, blasting two home runs for five RBI in GT’s midweek matchup with Troy.

Andrew Jenkins had been destined for a strong season after leading the Danbury Westerners to their first Fay Vincent Cup in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. Jenkins hit a team-best .347 with wooden bats, winning NECBL Player of the Week award after a seven-game hitting streak.

This season for the Yellow Jackets has been a phenomenal one for the first baseman. His absurd .397 average this season, including 42 hits in 21 ACC games, shows the dominant spell that he’s had. His lone weakness is strikeouts, tied for the team lead with 47.

It’s been hard to keep Tres Gonzalez off the base paths all season long. His .324 average complemented by a team-high 35 walks has made him a tricky customer all season long. Those three, mixed with ACC average leader Chandler Simpson and the consistently underrated Stephen Reid, have made the Yellow Jackets dangerous every single game. Similar to Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes will have their hands full all season long.

Wallen filling in fine

Dorian Gonzalez Jr.’s meniscus injury has been one of the few blemishes the Hurricanes have had this season. Miami has kept their 32-man roster healthy for most of the campaign, other than injuries to freshman Lorenzo Carrier, sophomore Carlos Perez, and RHP Rosario.

Gonzalez fell into a rough eight-game spell before the injury, but the pop he has was something that Miami didn’t have a replacement for. The Hurricanes are thin with infield depth, but recently, one transfer has stepped up to have an impressive month.

Miami-Dade College transfer Henry Wallen has had an incredible month of April. It took Wallen 12 games to record his first Hurricanes hit and 13 games to earn his first UM start. Since taking over for freshman Ariel Garcia, Wallen has remained one of the better Hurricanes.

The second baseman is batting .310 with 5 RBI across 12 games this month. He recorded a season-high 3 RBI in the 17-2 win over Pittsburgh, adding a joint-best three total bases.

Wallen was a good player in JUCO ball, batting .317 with 34 RBI across 42 games for the Sharks. He was named the team rookie of the year in 2020 before leading Miami-Dade to the JUCO World Series in 2021.

This weekend should be a big one for Wallen to cement himself as an everyday starter. The consistent bat in the bottom of the lineup is something the Hurricanes will need as they try to make it back to Omaha.

Yoyo’s time to shine

All year long, it’s been about proving people wrong for UM. Third baseman Yohandy Morales has brought memorable moments all season , and the Hurricanes need their captain to step up this weekend.

Morales has been a key player at The Light this season. His go-ahead home runs against No. 14 Florida and No. 3 Virginia showed his clutch hitting, along with plenty of power. Morales had 11 seasons in his first season as a Hurricane to lead UM to important wins.

With 13 multi-hit games and 33 RBI, Morales has been as advertised in his sophomore season. His plate discipline and defense have both taken big steps up. Morales has already drawn 11 more walks in 12 less games in 2022 and is on pace to finish with fewer strikeouts. His defense has been stunning, up from a .903 to a .942 fielding percentage with six less errors.

Weirdly, Morales hasn’t had the moments away from Coral Gables this season. Morales combined for just one RBI in UM’s series at Clemson and Virginia Tech, two teams that were ranked when hosting the Hurricanes.

Morales was quiet against Pittsburgh, but homered in the final game to finish with three hits against the Panthers. The sophomore also picked up an RBI in the midweek loss to Stetson.

In a series that features so many good hitters for Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes need Morales’ leadership and bat to come out with a series win. Morales is second among Hurricanes in average (.317) and RBI (20) in ACC competition this season.