ANALYSIS: Baseball must clean up several issues to win Clemson series

The ACC looks like it has the teams to be one of the best baseball conferences in the nation. Every weekend seems to present a new level of challenges, and the month of March has already proven its fair share of difficulties.

There are six teams ranked in the ACC, three in each of the two divisions. Going into the season, not many would’ve guessed that it would be Clemson as the ranked team going into their series against the Miami Hurricanes.

The Miami Hurricanes begin their second ACC series and first road series of the season on Friday against the No. 18 Clemson Tigers. Friday’s action gets underway at 6:00 P.M., Saturday’s game two is scheduled for 3:00 P.M., with the Sunday finale at 1:00 P.M.

Both teams will enter Friday with motivation on their minds. The Hurricanes (11-5, 2-1 ACC) have lost two of their last four, including a 10-5 drubbing at UCF on Wednesday. Clemson, who started the season 14-0, have dropped each of their last two games to Northeastern and Georgia State.

The Tigers (14-2, 0-0 ACC) have been nearly untouchable at Doug Kingsmore Stadium this season, boasting an 11-1 record at home. It’s been a renaissance-type season for Monte Hall after an extremely underwhelming 25-27 record in 2021.

With Miami already behind three ranked teams in the Coastal Division, it looks to be an uphill battle for Gino DiMare’s team to win their first Coastal Division title since 2016. Wins against a ranked Clemson team away from home would go a long way to avoid playing catch-up to UNC and Georgia Tech.

Balanced Tigers bats the key

In 2021, Clemson was tied for the second worst batting average in the ACC, averaged just 5.9 runs per contest, and had the second-most strikeouts in the conference. In 2022, Clemson are averaging 8.4 runs per contest, are batting .291 as a team, and have scored in double-figures five times.

The Tigers lost 14 batters from their lineup in 2021, including leadoff batter Kier Meredith to the Boston Red Sox. This season, the Tigers already have seven players with double-figure RBI and have hit 20 home runs as a team.

Some of the Tigers’ improvements came from step ups from last season. Catcher Cooper Ingle has exploded out of the gates, batting .424 after a 14-game hit streak to open the season. The Sophomore played just 10 times last season, batting just .063.

Second Baseman Tyler Corbitt has injected life into the top of the Clemson lineup. The Citadel transfer has been the perfect replacement for Meredith, batting .351, scoring 13 runs, and stealing three bases. The former All-SoCon Freshman Team member had six hits against Northeastern last weekend, driving in two RBI.

The long ball has also been an effective weapon for the Tigers. Returners Jonathan French, Max Wagner, and Caden Grice have all launched four home runs with Brian Hawkins also crushing three homers.

Miami pitching had their issues on Friday night against Boston College, but gave up just five runs over the last 21 innings in their series against the Eagles. BC have a lot of talented hitters, but Clemson’s lineup is much more of a consistent challenge.

Clean Baseball a must in South Carolina

With as much talent as there is in the ACC, sometimes games can be decided as a little as one or two mistakes. Miami has to make fewer mistakes if they want any chance to take a series in a hostile environment.

UM have committed two or more errors in four of the final five Hurricane losses this season. Wednesday’s loss at UCF was no different, committing three errors to result in the first three Knights runs. Jake Garland’s failed pickoff attempt moved Gephry Pena into scoring position, Maxwell Romero’s blunder allowed Pablo Ruiz on base, and Jacob Burke’s dropped line drive resulted in two runs for UCF.

Errors have been killing the Hurricanes in crucial times this season. The Canes have committed 21 errors this season, tied with Louisville and Boston College for third worst in the ACC. Only UNC (22) and NC State (27) have made more mistakes this season.

The defense by Miami has been shaky throughout the campaign. Lorenzo Carrier and Mike Rosario have each misplayed fly balls, Romero Jr. has had numerous dropped third strikes, and UM have tossed 13 wild pitches as a team.

The Tigers have committed 15 errors and are fifth in the ACC in fielding percentage. The Hurricanes cannot afford to shoot themselves in the foot in Death Valley, otherwise it might be a long way back.

Refreshing the Rotation

Miami’s relievers improved significantly over the series with Boston College. After struggling against Florida, UM’s bullpen gave up just four earned runs against the Eagles, with two of which coming in the ninth inning in a game that Miami had already led by 10.

The bullpen struggled mightily at UCF, shipping nine runs in three innings after Garland was taken out through 4.0 IP. Alejandro Rosario gave up six, and the usually-reliable Jordan Dubberly conceded three on a Tom Josten home run.

Miami will need LHP Carson Palmquist to return to his top form from the first month of the season. Palmquist was exceptional against Florida in his first Friday start, tossing five shutout innings against the Gators.

The controlled presence wasn’t there from the Ft. Myers native last week, pulled after just 3.1 IP. Nothing was clicking, giving up nine earned runs, throwing almost 100 pitches, and walking a career-worst four batters. Palmquist’s ERA rose by almost 4.00 after his first loss of the season.

Palmquist should get a great chance on Friday, with Grice, Ingle, Dylan Brewer, and J.D. Brock all left-handed hitters.

Karson Ligon has been a dominant presence on the mound for Miami. In his three starts, Ligon has averaged going 6.2 IP, throwing 7.7 strikeouts, and has gone 2-1. The Freshman’s lone worry has been the home runs, giving up one homer in all three starts so far.

After throwing just 49 pitches at UCF, Jake Garland should get the green light for his second start of the week. The Jupiter High School product missed last week’s start as a late scratch due to back tightness. He was healthy enough to pitch, but Alex McFarlane had yet to pitch against the Eagles, providing five fine innings as a starter.

Coming off four innings without an earned run, Garland’s confidence should be high going into Clemson. If the series is split, Garland will have a huge sense of redemption after getting the loss in UM’s 11-3 defeat to Florida.

The ace, the Freshman, and the team captain should all be refreshed and ready to go against the Tigers. They’ll oppose three Clemson starters who have been dominant, going a combined 6-1 with an average ERA of 2.73, with Mack Anglin’s 1.71 ERA ranked tied for fourth in the ACC.

Villegas Earning his Stripes

One quickly-emerging piece within the Hurricanes lineup has been outfielder Edgardo Villegas. The Puerto Rico native was sporadically in and out of the starters within the first three weeks of the season, but has quickly asserted himself as one of the key UM starters.

Going into this weekend, Villegas is batting a team-best .423 across 14 appearances. In the loss at UCF, Villegas hit second in the order, the highest he had hit all season.

The Doral Academy product currently boasts the best on base percentage of any player in the ACC at .588. His 11 hits and eight walks has brought some great plate discipline to the Hurricanes lineup that had been lacking someone who can work counts.

Villegas dominated in his first ACC series against Boston College. The outfielder had his breakout game on Friday night, recording three hits, including his first Hurricane home run. While power might not be a consistent piece for Villegas already, he was also able to lace a double in that loss to the Eagles.

Villegas helped Miami turn the tides in that series against the Eagles. He finished the series batting over .500 at the plate, driving in seven RBI and drawing three walks. He had the best batting average of any Hurricane starter during that series against BC.

Against UCF, Villegas efficiently reached base three times, recording a pair of hits and a walk. The Hurricanes have plenty of pop throughout their lineup, but Villegas’ consistency has been an underrated part of the 2022 season.

Can YoYo Dominate Again?

Clemson will send one of the top starting pitchers in the conference to the mound in this series in RHP Mack Anglin. The Tigers boast a 2.73 ERA as a team, good for fourth-best in the conference. The Hurricanes, already facing a rowdy crowd at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, will need their top talent to come through against the Tiger pitchers.

Third baseman Yohandy Morales emerged as one of the top players in the ACC last season, hitting a team-best 11 homers while plating 45 RBI. The Braddock HS product garnered All-Freshman team accolades by the ACC and Baseball America.

Simply put, the Hurricanes need Yoyo’s elite hitting ability to have any chance at taking the series at Clemson. Morales has 11 RBI this season, but only has one game with multiple RBI.

Miami’s last true test came against the Florida Gators, and the third baseman was up for the challenge. In the first two games against UF, Morales was batting .500 at the plate with three extra base hits and four RBI.

Morales, one of Miami’s team captains this season, struggled last weekend vs Boston College, recording just two hits in 15 at bats.

Morales had 4 RBI in Miami’s series sweep against Clemson last season, recording an RBI in each game. This is a much-different Clemson team, and Morales needs to elevate his game to give his team a chance.