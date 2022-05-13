Analysis: Baseball news and notes entering FSU series

The final road test of the season for the Miami Hurricanes lies in the den of their biggest rivals.

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes search for their seventh ACC series victory of the season against the No. 21 Florida State Seminoles at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The first two games of the series are scheduled for 7:00 P.M. starts, the series finale is slated for noon on Sunday.

The final two games will be broadcasted nationally, with Saturday’s game on ACC Network and Sunday’s game on ESPN2.

Fourth year head coach Gino DiMare is looking for a much different result against the Seminoles in his third series against FSU. The Hurricanes took two of the three against the Seminoles in 2019, but were humbled by Florida State last season, out-scored 34-2 over a three-game sweep.

This is the first meeting between Miami and Florida State in Tallahassee since 2018, when the Seminoles took two out of three against a struggling Hurricanes team under former head coach Jim Morris. FSU are 81-58-1 all-time at home against UM and lead the all-time series 156-132-4.

The Hurricanes enter this weekend on one of their best runs of the season. UM has won five games in a row against Georgia Tech, North Dakota State, and UCF, scoring double-digit runs in four of the victories. The Hurricanes (36-12, 17-7 ACC) topped UCF in a wild one on Wednesday, winning 16-10 behind five RBI from designated hitter Zach Levenson.

Florida State (30-17, 13-11 ACC) has also been dominant over the last two weeks. The Seminoles took down a consensus top 25 opponent in TCU two weeks ago (final game was canceled to weather), and have won six of the last eight games.

With so much to watch in this long-awaited rivalry series, here are five things you need to know ahead of this Top 25 battle in the Sunshine State capitol:

1. What’s on the line?

No matter what season it is, Miami doesn’t like to lose to FSU, and Florida State doesn’t like to lose to UM. This season in particular, there is so much to spoil for both teams in the penultimate week of the regular season.

The Hurricanes remained at No. 6 after sweeping North Dakota State last weekend. Miami has the sixth-best RPI in the nation according to WarrenNolan.com, with only Tennessee, Oregon State, Dallas Baptist, Vanderbilt, and Oklahoma State above the Canes.

Miami is also off to its best 47-game start since 2016, which was the last time the Hurricanes made it to Omaha for the College World Series. The Hurricanes qualified for regionals in 2019 and 2021, but had to travel to SEC towns in Starkville, Mississippi, and Gainesville, Florida, respectively.

If the Hurricanes are able to secure what would be their fourth series victory against a Top 25 opponent, UM would be in the perfect place to host a Super Regional without having to worry at the ACC Tournament. Having home field advantage would be huge for the Hurricanes, who boast a 26-6 home record this season.

While Miami is trying to secure a Super Regional, Florida State is still worrying about qualifying for a regional. The Seminoles slipped up in April, being swept by Notre Dame and losing series to Georgia Tech and Clemson. FSU also really struggled in midweek games last month, needing extra innings to beat Stetson and Georgia Southern before losing to Stetson last week.

Florida State got some help this week with Clemson and Southern Miss both losing, boosting their RPI to 18th in the nation, moving up seven spots after a pair of seven-inning victories against Jacksonville on Tuesday.

The Seminoles’ bats have really struggled this season. FSU is 12th in the ACC in team batting average and have scored the fewest runs in the ACC this season, averaging a fraction under six runs per contest.

2.Friday Night Lights

For those baseball fans who love a good pitching matchup, Friday night’s opener will be the game to watch in all of college baseball, let alone just the ACC. Two incredible left-handed pitchers are slated to open up the weekend as Miami’s Carson Palmquist opposes Florida State’s Parker Messick.

The two are both in the running for ACC Pitcher of the Year, with Messick looking to defend his title from last season. Palmquist has been exceptional in his first season as a starter, and both should be the players to watch.

Palmquist is coming off his seventh win of the season, firing six shutout innings with six strikeouts against North Dakota State. He’s struck out six or more in all but two outings this season and is up to 92 strikeouts across 64.0 IP this season.

Palmquist is second in the ACC in strikeouts in 2022, and he’ll oppose the strikeout king of the ACC in Messick on Friday. The ridiculous part is that Messick is still 36 strikeouts ahead of Palmquist, albeit in 13 and a third more innings.

Messick has somehow built on a ridiculous 126 strikeouts in 2021, which secured him the ACC Pitcher of the Year award. The redshirt sophomore had the 16th most strikeouts in the NCAA last season, and now has 128 punch outs this season in 12.2 fewer innings pitched.

Similar to Palmquist, Messick thrives on his fastball location to earn early strikes. His fastball sits in the mid-to-low-90s, going to three off-speed pitches to secure strikeouts. His season-high is 14 strikeouts, which he has thrown in three separate starts against Duke, Louisville, and TCU.

3.May Morales

The Hurricanes will need their leaders to rise to the challenge this weekend in Tallahassee. Third baseman Yohandy Morales was hitless in 11 at bats against Florida State last season, but enters this series on the best five-game run of his career.

In five games in May, Morales is batting .720 (18/25) with three home runs and eight RBI. The third baseman secured his first ACC Player of the Week honors after a 10-for-15 weekend against North Dakota State.

Morales is the second Hurricane to garner ACC honors this season after shortstop Dominic Pitelli split the award after his 10 RBI-weekend at Duke. He’s also the first Hurricane since George Iskenderian in 2015 to record back-to-back four-hit games.

It’s just been like Morales is at the plate in slow motion, blasting one extra base hit after another. Morales has three doubles, including two at Georgia Tech, this month and is now tied for fifth in the ACC with 16 doubles.

Morales is averaging three runs scored per game during this hit streak, including scoring five times in UM’s 22-0 win last Friday. Yoyo is up to 54 runs scored this season, which is tied for eighth in the ACC with Virginia Tech’s Tanner Schobel.

Finally, the home runs have returned for the third baseman. Morales launched two bombs in UM’s come-from-behind win over NDSU on Sunday, including the game-winning three-run nuke in the seventh.

It’s been an incredible spell from Morales, who hopes to continue his six-game hit streak in Tallahassee.

4.From Cane to Nole

As if there wasn’t enough animosity between Florida State and Miami, one man could really be the story of the weekend. If there’s a big moment in a close game, this former Hurricane is built for it.

First baseman Alex Toral was one of the biggest fan favorites from DiMare’s start to his tenure. Under DiMare, Toral went from a sluggish .161 with one home run in 2018 to an ACC-leading 24 home runs in 2019, powering the Hurricanes back to the postseason.

Toral played 164 games as a Hurricane, batting a career .261 with 123 RBI. He finished with 37 home runs, which was two off being in the top 10 in program history.

This summer, Toral took his talents from South Florida to the Panhandle. He started his Seminole career strong, batting .455 with nine RBI in his first series against James Madison.

He slumped for a decent bit of April, going on one spell where he recorded just eight hits in 18 appearances and zero multi-hit games. Toral bounced back last weekend, recording five hits and five RBI to go along with a two-run home run in the series victory over Boston College.

Historically, Toral has struggled in this rivalry series. He had just one hit against the Seminoles in 2021 and had just three hits across six games against Florida State.

It’s always been interesting with Alex Toral, and Florida State needs their first baseman to step up for this pivotal series. It’ll be something to watch the interactions between Toral and his former teammates.

5.Jacob Burke’s Phenomenal Season

The Hurricanes are used to churning great talents out of the portal. Whether it’s JUCO players in Andrew Walters or Brian Van Belle, or fellow division one players like Christian Del Castillo.

Burke has been no different, and he’s given 51 or so reasons why.

After a quiet weekend at Georgia Tech, Burke surged to 11 RBI against North Dakota State, giving him 51 on the season. His Friday night performance was incredible, becoming the first Hurricane in seven seasons to record eight RBI in a game.

Burke is now on a five-game RBI streak, the longest of his three-year career. He’s already set his career high in RBI’s and runs scored with 49 and is tied for his career best with nine home runs. He has 18 multi-hit games this season and has become one of the Hurricanes’ most important bats.

Burke started the season as the Hurricanes’ left fielder, but has moved out to center with the emergence of freshman Edgardo Villegas. Defensively, Burke has been just as good.

The Louisiana native made two incredible diving plays at Georgia Tech. Last weekend, Burke robbed a home run from Bison second baseman Druw Sackett, leaping over the center field wall. The play was voted on as the NCAA’s official play of the week, but came up short.

In his first chance against the Canes’ biggest rivals, expect Burke to play a big role if Miami is able to take the series.