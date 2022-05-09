ANALYSIS: Baseball news & notes off sweep of North Dakota State

Hot and humid, staples of summer weather in South Florida. The thousands of fans who flocked to Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field brought umbrellas, fans, and more to try and stay cool amidst the ridiculous heat.

The only thing hotter than the temperature were the Miami Hurricanes’ bats.

The No. 6 Miami Hurricanes took care of business to lead off May, sweeping the North Dakota State Bison at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field. The Hurricanes scored a season-high 22 runs on Friday night, won a comfortable 16-1 on Saturday, but had to grind out a 6-4 win on Sunday courtesy of two Yohandy Morales home runs.

Head Coach Gino DiMare emphasized numerous times that the Bison (25-16, 12-4 Summit) were not a team to take lightly. Both teams went to regionals last season, but it was the Hurricanes who brought their best this weekend. Miami (35-12, 17-7 ACC) recorded 39 hits in the first 18 innings of this weekend.

The pitching also had plenty of standout performances. Seven of the eight Hurricanes relievers to pitch against NDSU threw shutout outings, including three shutout innings from RHP Jake Garland.

In a weekend filled with fireworks, here were five takeaways from Miami’s seventh sweep of the season:

Red-hot Morales

Leading by example is always important for a team captain. Third baseman Yohandy Morales finished with a joint-career-high four hits in the win at Georgia Tech last Sunday and carried that momentum back to Coral Gables.

Yoyo finished 10-for-15, hammering three home runs with nine RBI in the sweep. Morales now has 15 hits in his last five games, the best spell of his NCAA career.

The sophomore was brilliant on Friday night, reaching and scoring in all five times he came to the plate. He also showed off some speed, swiping his fifth stolen base of the season and adding his 16th double in the 22-0 win.

Morales’ final two games were highlighted by his home runs. The third baseman tied his 2021 mark with 11 home runs this season in three less games, posting two on Sunday.

His biggest moment of the weekend came in the finale. With Miami down 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh, Morales teed off on a 3-1 pitch to deep left field, giving the Hurricanes a 6-4 lead.

Yoyo has provided plenty of clutch home runs in Coral Gables this season. His Friday night blast against Florida to his back-to-back nights with game-winners against Virginia, and now one more big bomb for the Sophomore this season.

Morales was named to the All-ACC Freshman Team in 2021, and will look for another All-ACC accolade in the next couple of weeks. With a team-leading 11 home runs, 43 RBI, and a .346 average, it’s going to be hard to argue against the sophomore.

Palmquist completes non-conference domination

LHP Carson Palmquist has been an ace for Miami all season long. After eight ACC starts, the sophomore returned to his usual work against North Dakota State, shoving through a talented lineup.

Palmquist threw six shutout innings against NDSU, firing six strikeouts in his seventh win of the season. He gave up just one extra base hit, a triple by LF Cadyn Schwabe in the third inning, but the rest of the Bison had no answer.

The lefty started the season exceptionally in non-conference play. Palmquist struck out 22 batters across his first three starts this season. He was efficient on Friday night, throwing over 70 per cent of his pitches for strikes.

Palmquist completed a dominant outing after just 74 pitches due to the 21-0 lead and the extended time off from Miami’s commanding bats. It was one of the quieter shutout six shutout innings thrown by a starter this season, overshadowed by the bats on the other side of the ball.

Palmquist ends the non-conference season 4-0 in his four starts, recording a 0.84 ERA and 28 strikeouts to just six walks surrendered. The southpaw is currently ranked as the 105th-best prospect in the 2022 MLB Draft, and performances like these have put Palmquist in the upper echelon of pitchers in the nation.

Ariel Garcia emerges

Before last Sunday, second baseman Ariel Garcia had started just four games and recorded just one RBI. Now, Garcia is up to three home runs and eight RBI after a breakout series against North Dakota State.

The Freshman had been platooning at second base between Miami-Dade transfer Henry Wallen. Garcia launched his first career home run in the Sunday win at Georgia Tech, part of a six-run ninth inning to finish off the set in Atlanta.

Like Morales, Garcia carried his momentum into his sixth start of the season on Friday. Garcia recorded a career-high three hits, two home runs, and four RBI in the 22-0 win.

The Columbus High School product launched one of the longest home runs for the Hurricanes this season. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Garcia tattooed a breaking ball to deep left field, soaring 439 feet to make it 22-0. His first home run came as part of a back-to-back with Dominic Pitelli in the second inning.

Garcia started all three games, starting Friday night at second base and taking over as the designated hitter for Zach Levenson in the final two games. The breakout series for Garcia couldn’t have happened at a better time, with one Hurricane back into the fold.

Dorian Gonzalez Jr. returns

Freshman infielder Dorian Gonzalez Jr. made his first appearance in a month on Friday night, replacing Garcia off the bench. The first play back on the field was a ground ball hit right to him, which he fielded for the easy out, not missing a beat.

Gonzalez missed most of April due to a leg injury suffered in the home win over FIU. The second baseman had started the first 29 games of the season prior to the injury.

The freshman provided a lot of big performances at the start of the season. Gonzalez had six RBI in the series against Towson, hit .500 in UM’s series win over Boston College, and finished with a home run and two RBI to spark Miami’s sweep against then-No. 13 North Carolina.

The return wasn’t a bang, but it was a need. Gonzalez recorded just one hit against the Bison, but scored two runs and drew two walks. The freshman provides a much-needed influx of depth back to the Hurricanes’ middle infield.

It will be interesting to see how the Hurricanes line up for the final weeks of the season. Wallen and Garcia both played well to fill the position, and if Garcia continues to hit in the DH role, it will be interesting to see where Levenson and the barrage of right fielders end up.

Jacob Burke’s phenomenal Friday

Not many get to hit multiple home runs in a game. Fewer get the chance to rob a home run on the other side. Even fewer get a chance to record eight RBI in a single game.

Jacob Burke did all three on Friday night.

The Hurricanes’ outfielder dominated North Dakota State, recording four hits, two three-run home runs, and setting a new career-high eight RBI in the 22-0 win on Friday. Burke became the first Hurricane to record eight RBI since David Thompson in 2015.

Burke also recorded two RBI doubles in the Friday win, starting in the first inning to give Miami an early 3-0 lead. He spread the ball across the field on Friday, doubling to left and right field in the win.

His two home runs marked his first multi-home run game as a Hurricane. He launched both home runs to left field, blasting one well over the scoreboard and another off the floodlights tower. Both were blasted, with his first one over 400 feet, and each on breaking balls from NDSU pitchers.

In the fourth inning of the win, Burke robbed Druw Sackett of what would have been a leadoff home run. Sackett hit it to the deepest part of the park, but the Southeast Louisiana transfer sprung up to steal what would’ve been his sixth home run of the season.

Burke finished with three more RBI in the final two games, lifting his total to a UM-best – and career-high– 50 RBI this season. DiMare loved the five-tool prowess that Burke promised in Fall Ball, and it has been an incredible season for the transfer. Now batting .347 with over an RBI-per-game ratio, Burke seems like a lock for an All-ACC selection.