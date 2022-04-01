ANALYSIS: Baseball on a roll entering weekend series at Duke

Ten runs came across in the third inning of Miami’s third inning at Florida Gulf Coast in Miami's midweek win, including 10 hits, and that was a good synopsis of the last five games for the Hurricanes.

The No. 17 Canes look to extend their season-long five game winning streak this weekend as they face off with the Duke Blue Devils at Durham Bulls Athletics Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The Blue Devils shot down Miami’s chances at an ACC title last season when catcher Michael Rothenburg launched a walk-off home run in Charlotte last season. Duke marched on to win the ACC Championship before being bounced out of the Knoxville Regional by Liberty.

After starting the season ranked 25th, it hasn’t been the exact season that head coach Chris Pollard had in mind. Duke (12-13, 3-6 ACC) has lost five of their last six, looking for answers to save their season.

Miami (18-6, 7-2) comes in on a very different turn, winning back-to-back series against ranked opponents in Clemson and North Carolina. The Canes swept UNC last weekend, walking off in a 14-inning thriller on Sunday.

The Hurricanes are now tied for first in the ACC Coastal with No. 4 Virginia. With the Hurricanes trying to take over first place, here are five things to watch for against the Blue Devils:

Get to Duke’s pitching

One huge weakness for the Blue Devils this season has been starting pitching. Duke’s 5.26 ERA has hampered them throughout their start, and the Hurricanes should take advantage of it.

Miami excelled last weekend against North Carolina’s first two pitchers. The Canes forced Brandon Schaeffer out after just 2.1 IP on Friday, rocking the Carolina ace for six hits. They started hot on Saturday as well, getting two runs through the first three batters after a subpar start.

The top of the Hurricanes’ order has been strong all season, but have remained hot as of late. C.J. Kayfus has been one of the most consistent Canes all season, batting .344 with 22 RBI, third amongst UM players. Yohandy Morales dominated against Carolina, going 7/10 in the first two games with four RBI.

Catcher Maxwell Romero Jr. has been turning a corner as of late. The Vanderbilt transfer has two home runs and 10 RBI in the last nine games, and now leads the Hurricanes with 26 RBI.

Duke’s three starters slated to start this weekend have a combined ERA of 5.23, struggling for any kind of consistency. Miami averaged seven runs in the series sweep against Duke last season, and need to repeat their success from both last weekend and last week.

Rosario's return to form

It hasn’t been the sophomore season that RHP Alejandro Rosario imagined. After two weeks, Rosario was taken out of the rotation due to “dead arm”.

Things didn’t get better in his return, getting shelled against UCF and Clemson over the course of five days. The next week, in a decision that surprised many, head coach Gino DiMare opted for Rosario to return to the rotation against a ranked UNC team.

Despite the morbid 11.27 ERA, Rosario was strong against the Tar Heels. Rosario got through 5.0 IP, giving up two runs on five hits in a no decision. Now, Rosario has another chance to earn his keep on the weekend rotation.

Rosario returned to his early freshman form on Sunday, striking out eight. His fastball has kept its velocity in the low-to-mid 90s, touching 95 in the first couple of innings. He struck out the side in the second inning, impressing early on.

Rosario was out of the rotation against Duke in 2021, and now has a chance to truly re-establish himself in 2022. If Rosario can pitch well in what could be a series-deciding game, the Canes might put their faith in him once again.

Villegas Staying Hot

The other piece of the top of the order that has been exceptional is freshman left fielder Edgardo Villegas. The Puerto Rico native has quietly become one of the most efficient Hurricanes, and now is trying to keep crushing against a struggling Duke squad.

Villegas leads the Hurricanes in average (with 10+ at bats) and RBI in ACC play, batting a cool .351 with 12 RBI. He was exceptional in the first series against Boston College, going 5/9 with three extra base hits, including his first Hurricane home run.

He’s also been exceptional at getting on without his swing. The Doral Academy graduate has drawn 14 walks this season, five of which in ACC play.

Villegas is sixth in the ACC in on-base percentage at 0.513. The Hurricanes haven’t been able to move Villegas out of the two-hole, delivering exactly what that spot should do; provide a consistent contact bat with speed on the basepaths.

It isn’t the most flashy play style, but his results cannot be debated. Watch out for Villegas to keep up his ACC form in Durham.

Get the Long Ball Going

Maxwell Romero’s three-run blast got the Hurricanes well out of sight in Ft. Myers on Wednesday, launching a towering blast to right field. Those kinds of hits have been too far and few for the Hurricanes as of late.

Miami has hit just 24 home runs as a team this season, second-worst in the ACC. Only Notre Dame’s 19 is keeping the Hurricanes from dead last in the conference in an area that they normally don’t struggle with.

Last season, there were definitely questions on the Hurricanes’ power as a team. Morales led the team, but Alex Toral, Adrian Del Castillo, and Gabe Rivera all provided some much-needed pop. With all three of those names gone, Miami has struggled to make up for their losses.

Morales has been quieter than anticipated with the long ball with just four this season. The problem is, that’s tied for the team lead. In April, nonetheless.

The Hurricanes have gotten plenty of extra base hits, but haven’t been able to leave the yard as much as they would’ve wanted. Kayfus and Dorian Gonzalez Jr. are each sat at two after promising starts, Dominic Pitelli and Jacob Burke each have three.

The Hurricanes have been missing their power-hitting freshman in Lorenzo Carrier due to a shoulder injury he suffered against UCF. DiMare anticipated Carrier to make up for some of the losses this season.

The Hurricanes hit just two home runs last weekend against the Tar Heels. In a struggling rotation against Duke, it should be a good time to re-establish their power up in North Carolina.

Bullpen; flash in the pan, or turning a corner?

In a 14 inning affair, the bullpens need to hold in order to keep their team in the game. Miami’s bullpen provided nine shutout innings in that sweep-clinching victory, proving a lot of people wrong.

RHP Andrew Walters has been phenomenal out of the bullpen as a closer. Walters has given up just two hits in 13.0 IP, with six saves this season. The issue has been getting it to him in a save situation.

The starting pitching hasn’t been the concern either. Carson Palmquist and Karson Ligon have been up there with the best arms in the ACC this season, and Jake Garland has been strong in midweek matchups. The middle relief has been a bit of a mixed bag, replacing six relievers from 2021.

The bullpen definitely improved against North Carolina. UM’s relievers gave up five runs from their sweep against the Tar Heels. Numerous relievers were told to pitch twice, and handled it no problem.

Gage Ziehl has sparked the way for the Hurricanes, throwing shutout outings in every game in the sweep over North Carolina. Alejandro Torres responded to a rough Saturday outing with 2.0 shutout innings in extras on Sunday.

Alex McFarlane also worked his way out of a rough start to the weekend. The former starter was able to strike out the side in a high-pressure situation on Friday, stranding two runners in scoring position. The third-year sophomore finished with 3.0 shutout innings against UNC.

Now the question is whether the bullpen can build on that promising weekend. If the Hurricanes can get solid innings from their relievers, it would go a long way to establishing long-term confidence from both the fan base and the rankings.