ANALYSIS: Baseball on a roll with another sweep, 8 wins in a row

Shortstop Dominic Pitelli has always been a key piece defensively for the Hurricanes. This fall, the sophomore worked relentlessly to improve his swing.

The results? Look no further than this weekend.

Pitelli and the Hurricanes recorded their second straight ACC sweep, taking down the Duke Blue Devils 4-1 on Friday, 4-3 on Saturday, and 11-3 on Sunday. Miami’s win streak is up to eight, their longest streak since 2018.

It’s been an exceptional start for the Hurricanes on the road this season. Miami advanced to 8-2 in road games, including 5-1 in ACC play. It’s a big step in the right direction for head coach Gino DiMare and the Canes after going 5-7 in their final 12 road contests in 2021.

The Hurricanes (21-6, 10-2 ACC) entered the weekend 13th in the conference in home runs, launching just 24 in their first 24 games. UM pounded the Duke (12-16, 3-9 ACC) pitching all weekend, blasting four home runs at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C.

Here are five keys that stood out from Miami’s third sweep of the season:

Pitelli’s Career Series

In his freshman season, Pitelli batted just .219 with 14 RBI. 11 of those RBI came in the month of April, where he batted .339 with four home runs.

The Doral Academy graduate started this month of April strong, hitting two Grand Slams, batting over .450 this weekend, and recorded a career-best 10 RBI in a series. Pitelli had a career-high 5 RBI performance on Sunday, going 2-5 with a Grand Slam to open the scoring in the first and an RBI single to finish the scoring in the eighth.

Pitelli, who had the worst average amongst starters for Miami last season, is now batting .317 overall and .340 in ACC play.

The biggest change has been his composure at the plate. Pitelli is seeing a lot of pitches better this year, getting a lot more selective in long counts. Each of his home runs this weekend came after long counts, fighting off pitches before getting a pair of breaking balls, taking each to deep right field.

The shortstop’s numbers improved in ACC play last season, batting .255, nearly .04 better than his overall numbers. In 12 ACC games this season, Pitelli is now batting .340 with a team-best four home runs and 21 RBI.

Incredible numbers from the six-hole hitter this season.

Home Runs come in clutch

There’s nothing more momentum-swinging than a deep home run. One dugout drops their heads while the other roars back in unison. Miami’s bats weren’t at their best at Duke, but with the sheer power they used, they didn’t need to be.

Home runs were a bit of a concern for UM heading into April. After towering eight home runs opening weekend against Towson, Miami would hit just 16 in their next 20 games, falling from top three to bottom three in the ACC in long balls.

Miami had just one RBI hit on Friday, grand slam. Miami scored just four runs on Saturday against Duke, two solo shots. The power came back for DiMare’s Canes this weekend.

The home runs came at crucial times all weekend. The Hurricanes trailed for the majority of their 4-1 win on Friday, leaving multiple runners on base in two separate innings. Pitelli’s grand slam in the eighth inning gave UM the gut-punch they needed.

Saturday’s sixth inning built Miami’s lead out to three, two much-needed home runs in the grand scale of the game. Yohandy Morales got his fifth home run of the season on the first pitch he saw, blasting a 91 MPH fastball to left center to give Miami a 2-0 lead. Jacob Burke got his second home run since February in some style. The Southeast Louisiana transfer nailed a slider inside, pulling it down the third base line for his fourth home run of the season.

On Sunday, it was Pitelli again. His first-inning grand slam popped Miami out to a 4-0 start on RHP Billy Seidl, carrying Miami to their biggest win of the weekend.

The home runs gave the Hurricanes the boost that they desperately needed in the first two games of the series, going a long way to improving Miami’s record.

Rosario’s Redemption

RHP Alejandro Rosario gave up 10 runs in his first two starts this season, going for a combined nine innings against Towson and Harvard. He would miss time, then give up 10 runs in his next two outings against UCF and Clemson.

What’s come next has been nothing short of revitalization. Rosario is back to his early Freshman year form, dominating on the mound for the second straight weekend.

The sophomore tossed a season-high six innings on Sunday, giving up just one run on five hits to earn his first win of the season. It was the longest outing Rosario had in a regular-season game since April 16th, 2021, when he earned his fourth win of his Freshman season against Clemson.

Everything seemed to be working for the Miami Christian graduate against the Blue Devils. Rosario gave up just one extra base hit, tossing 93 pitches, giving up his lone run on a fielder’s choice.

What stood out was the efficiency in which Rosario pitched with. The Sophomore worked 14 Duke groundouts, getting numerous at bats over in four pitches or less to allow him to stay in the game. He only had two strikeouts, but both came in crucial times; fanning Luke Storm to end the first getting Chris Davis with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Rosario is 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA in the last two weekends, really pitching well on the last two Sundays. With the most important series of the season coming up, Rosario will enter confident and ready, exactly what the Hurricanes were looking for at the start of the season.

Kayfus continues to provide consistency

A leadoff batter used to be someone with the most speed. Now, teams have started using players with better on base percentages. Fortunately for Miami, they have a first baseman that does both.

C.J. Kayfus has been one of the most consistent players in the ACC, and flashed it again at Duke. His five-tool prowess has given Miami a seamless transition from one first baseman to another, and Kayfus has been everything that his potential in 2021 has to offer.

The sophomore had a team-best six hits this weekend, batting an exceptional .545 against the Blue Devils. His on-base percentage was even better, drawing a walk in each of the three games at Duke.

Kayfus’ contact is turning into one of the biggest highlights of the Hurricanes’. His lone RBI on Saturday was an important base hit. The Palm Beach Central HS graduate drilled a single into shallow left field, punching it to the opposite field for what wound up being the game-winning RBI. C.J. added another RBI Sunday, now up to 24 this year.

In addition to getting on base, Kayfus knows how to get around the base paths. The first baseman stole his sixth and seventh bases of the season on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The total leads the Hurricanes on the season.

For an ACC player to be batting over .360 through 25 starts isn’t something that comes around too often. Kayfus has now come around to score 30 times, with a .364 average and has more walks (18) to strikeouts (17). It’s been an incredible season from a star the Hurricanes were waiting to break out.

Excellent composure from the starters

It all started with southpaw Carson Palmquist. After a lead-off home run by Graham Pauley, Palmquist would limit his mistakes to turn in another excellent outing.

Palmquist gave up just two hit and one walk for the remainder of the game, only getting into danger once.

Duke loaded the bases in the fifth inning, but Palmquist was totally unphased. Three pitches later, Palmquist would pick up one of his career-high 12 strikeouts on the night, freezing Damon Lux with a fastball to the outside corner.

Palmquist’s location was exceptional against North Carolina last Friday, and was sensational again against Duke. He used another elevated fastball to strand a runner in scoring position in the sixth, firing a 90 MPH heater past first baseman Luke Storm.

Karson Ligon did well with runners on base numerous times. Ligon walked a season-worst five batters, allowing runners on in five of the six innings he got through in Durham.

Ligon found his rhythm in the middle of his outing, retiring eight of nine Duke batters. Similar to Rosario, the freshman was able to get a couple of quick counts against the Blue Devils, allowing him to throw 99 pitches across his outing.

Duke left 12 runners on base in that 4-3 Saturday defeat, and Miami were able to strand another 10 on base Sunday. The aforementioned Rosario delivered plenty of ground ball outs to escape a couple of jams.

The Hurricanes were able to repeat the same process that they had against North Carolina; bend, but don’t break. It’s another big boost of confidence going into a must-win series against Virginia, with all three starters rolling on all cylinders.