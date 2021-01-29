CaneSport - ANALYSIS: Baseball returns major talent on offense, questions at pitcher

It's been a long wait since the 2020 baseball season was canceled in mid-March with Miami sitting at a 12-4 record.

Now the wait is almost over. The Canes' 2021 season begins Feb. 19 at Florida, and UM's ranked No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball, No. 7 by Perfect Game and No. 11 by Baseball America.

So yes, expectations are as high as ever in Coral Gables, with Miami generally the top-ranked team in the ACC.

"Today is our first official practice by NCAA rules, which means 20 hours a week,” coach Gino DiMare said. “We have been out with our guys practicing, individual workouts. It’s very nice to be back. Very unusual not to be able to play last year (due to COVID-19). … Never did we think we’d have to cancel a season. We felt we had a really, really good ballclub last year, some of the best starting pitching we’ve had here, didn’t get to see it come to fruition. We’re excited about this year. We’re looking forward to the season.

“The program we have here, what I’d like to see is our program be right at the top. If we’re going to be that program we have to beat the best, be in a position at the end of the season that puts us best to get to Omaha with a chance to win it.”

Miami has one of the most potent lineups in the country, with eight of the nine starting hitters back from last season.

That includes one of the nation's best MLB Draft prospects, catcher Adrian Del Castillo. The third-year catcher has hit .336 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 87 RBI over 77 career games played.

"We think Adrian is arguably one of the best hitters in the country, one of the best just pure hitters we’ve had here,” DiMare said. “An RBI machine. Our whole thing is to figure out who can hit in front of him he can knock in, guys to hit behind him.”

Del Castillo said he spent a lot of time this off-season working on his defensive catching skills. He also shared his thoughts heading into a new season, saying “We’re all super excited. I haven’t played an actual game in about a year almost. I just want to be out there.”

Another big bat: Alex Toral, who was the ACC home run king with 24 in 2019. He hit .296 with five home runs and 16 RBI in 16 games a year ago.

Other key returners include infielder Anthony Vilar (.297, 5 2B, 15 RBI last season) and outfielders Gabe Rivera (.317), Tony Jenkins (.300) and Jordan Lala (.419 on-base percentage, 4 stolen bases).

“We feel good about the fact we have a good balance of left and righthanded guys,” DiMare said. “We have some power in our lineup, young guys and new guys that are pretty athletic that can run.”

New faces that can play an immediate role?

DiMare broke down a few of them.

“Chad Born, freshman out of California was MVP of the fall, centerfielder,” DiMare said. “He swung the bat very well.

“Christian Del Castillo, Seton Hall fifth year transfer (and Adrian’s brother), he has a lot of experience, is a very smart heads-up player, a very solid player that played well this fall.

“Adam Frank, another transfer. He’s a jack of all trades, throws righthanded in the infield and in the outfield he throws lefthanded. Hs arm is probably a little stronger lefthanded. He swung the bat very well for us in the fall as a rookie. A gap (hitter).”

DiMare said there will be around 11 or 12 intrasquad games that will help determine any young players that get in the lineup.

“They’ll have plenty of times to prove themselves,” DiMare said.

Starting pitching might be more of a question mark, with last year's starters Brian Van Belle, Chris McMahon and Slade Cecconi all turning pro.

“It’s a big loss losing those three guys,” DiMare said. “On the outside looking in that’ll be the biggest question mark for our team, establishing a rotation.”

In their absence UM is turning to veteran reliever Daniel Federman as a starter. In his fourth year with the team, Federman had a 2.08 ERA last season with three saves and 11 strikeouts over 8.2 innings pitched as Miami’s closer last season.

Federman said he dropped almost 25 pounds of weight this off-season (he’s working to gain 10 more pounds up to 200 now) and worked on getting his pitch count up to prepare his arm for a starting job.

“Everything is going well and I’m excited,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to be a starter, but what the team needed in the past was a strong reliever. With this year’s team, losing all three starters from last year I’ve worked and tried to earn a spot in the rotation.”

The full rotation is to be determined, but RHP returners include Alex McFarlane (2-2, 5.25 ERA) and Jake Garland (1-0, 1.93 ERA).

Plus JUCO transfers Jake Smith (5-1, 1.57 ERA at State College of Florida last year, former 21st-round draft pick by the Philadelphia Phillies) and Jordan Dubberly (6-2, 2.36 ERA at St. Johns River State College) will look to make a splash along with highly touted freshmen Victor Mederos (throws in mid-90s) and Alejandro Rosario (throws in high 90s).

"There’s a number of guys, eight competing, which is the most we ever had for four spots,” DiMare said. “Federman would be a leading candidate. He’s started, closed, setup, been a long reliever. But he’s going to be a starter this year.

“He’s a high candidate for one of the four (starting spots). Returning guys, guys high on the list: McFarlane and Garland, guys that have a chance to be those (starting) guys. And some new guys, rookies with transfer guys like Jake Smith and Jordan Dubberly and young guys, freshmen Alejandro Rosario, Victor Mederos, Nick Regalado (from Columbus High). They’re all competing for four spots.”

Federman says he’s impressed with all the pitchers in the hunt for starting jobs, but also says that “Rosario has some electric stuff, same thing with Victor. You just have to see what guys have got when it comes to game time.”

The new closer is expected to be USC grad transfer Ben Wanger, who had three saves and eight strikeouts last season while not allowing an earned run.

Wanger could also have a role as a hitter after batting .410 last season.

"I think Ben, he’s a candidate for our closing job and does both, is a good hitter and good pitcher,” said Del Castillo, who has been catching bullpens for the pitchers. “He has a really good fastball, really good curveball, slurve. He also has been working on a changeup with JD (Arteaga) and it’s been a lot better than when he came in. That three pitch mix is going to be good and he’s a veteran, has played five years of college baseball already, knows how to work it.”

Another two-way player for Miami is J.P Gates, who had a 0.82 ERA last year in 14 relief appearances, and freshman CJ Kayfus came in as a utility infield/outfielder but now is also working with pitchers.

“We just go out there and play, see what we can do,” Gates said.

Gates weighed in on the competition for spots in the lineup, saying “I think we all have a chance to be in the lineup, are all competing every day. … With COVID one guy could go down, you have to be ready for your opportunity.”

With a huge test in the first series against the Gators, which many consider the nation's top team this preseason, Miami will get an early idea of just where it stacks up nationally.

“We want to play the best of the best,” Federman said. “We’ve never opened on the road since I’ve been here. I know the guys are excited. Feb. 19 we’re going to go out there and try to win a ballgame.”

Del Castillo adds “Our mentality is sweep them. They swept us last year, that was the worst feeling.”

* Miami will play 36 ACC baseball games in 2021, with six home and six road series. The 36-game conference slate is six more than previous seasons. While the increase in ACC games is new in 2021, all 12 conference series will be three-game sets, just as they have been in previous years.

“This is the first time I can remember where we have 26 games at home and 24 on the road,” DiMare said. “So, we’re basically split half at home and half on the road, which normally has not been the case. We normally play a few more games at home, but that’s the way it is with our conference and we got to make sure that we are ready to play every game, no matter where we are playing.”

* DiMare said the team is tested once a week for COVID-19 and within three days of a series. “There are protocols that are in place,” he said. “We’ll be limited in crowd, no more than 20 in the dugout so some players will be in chair backs, out of playdown the foul line.”

DiMare said he anticipates 15 or 20 percent of capacity in the stands having fans.