ANALYSIS: Blowout loss to 'Bama shows Canes have lot of work to do

The general thinking heading into the season-opener against top-ranked Alabama, from a Cane perspective, was simple. This was a measuring stick game. A chance to see how close … or far away … this UM program under coach Manny Diaz is from the nation’s elite. The answer? The Canes have a lot of work to do. Alabama scored on its first five possessions, opening a 27-0 lead. And it was 41-3 with seven minutes to go in the third quarter. By that point ‘Bama had a 435-181 yard advantage. The final score: Alabama 44, Miami 13. “The story of the game really in my mind was third down defense, allowed them to possess the football, keep our offense off the field,” coach Manny Diaz said. “They snapped it 15 times more than we did. “It was tough to get any type of rhythm. … That said there are some positives that when we watch film I think we can build on to move forward. And a lot of ball left for this team.” For the Canes, some good news was QB D’Eriq King really didn’t show any issues off his torn ACL suffered in the bowl game last year - he moved around and scrambled well (with a long run of 11 yards). Against a ‘Bama D expected to be one of the nation’s best he finished hitting on 23 of 30 passes for 179 yards. He threw one TD with a pair of second half interceptions that he threw into traffic. “To see him back out there - you have to be brave dropping back and throwing against that front,” Diaz said. “Great completion percentage. Receivers made some really nice catches around him and we have something to build on.”

The run game? With Jaylan Knighton suspended the first four games the load fell to Cam Harris and Don Chaney. Neither made much of an impact. Harris had a nice 15-yard carry early in the second half but finished with 12 rushes for 37 yards. Do some math and you see other than that one carry he averaged 2.0 yards per carry. Chaney added 23 yards on seven attempts. “It was tough sledding, especially when they stack the box,” center Corey Gaynor said. “But we got a hat on a hat, played as physical as we could.” Xavier Restrepo stepped up in the second half with Mike Harley (three catches, 23 yards) banged up. Restrepo had three catches for 55 yards including a highlight 29-yard TD grab. “The coaches put me in a great situation and we executed it well,” Restrepo said of the TD. “We’ll keep preparing. It’s week 1, so we’re going to progress every week and be a very dangerous offense.” Key’Shawn Smith had four catches for 40 yards while Charleston Rambo wasn’t able to turn his six receptions into much - he had seven catches for only 34 yards. Alabama’s offense netted 501 yards compared to UM’s 266. With 6:55 to play in the opening half the team had scored on every possession and led 27-0 with a 274-43 yardage advantage. There were missed tackles and blown assignments that left receivers so open it was hard to tell who was supposed to cover them. “We competed - they won the crucial moments,” Diaz said. “Those things happen. Highly contested catches - maybe that’s what make them the No. 1 team in the country.” Miami had one sack it’s never a good sign when your top five tacklers in a game are all DBs - CB Tyrique Stevenson had nine, S Gurvan Hall eight, CB Te’Cory Couch seven, S Kam Kinchens six and CB DJ Ivey six. I didn’t help that star safety Bubba Bolden was ejected for targeting on the second-to-last play of the opening quarter. “We can fix third down defense, pass defense - the issue at hand is in a game where they just wanted to maul us, holding them to 146 rushing - that’s going to matter later in the year,” Diaz said. The Turnover Chain made its first appearance in the third quarter when DE Chantz Williams got a sack/forced fumble and DT Jordan Miller recovered. Per UM the helmet charm weighs 1,000 grams (one kilogram), while the chain itself weighs 3.5 kilograms and is roughly 34 inches long. There are 2,754 sapphire stones in the helmet – 2,245 white sapphires, 366 orange sapphires and 143 green sapphires. Turnover Chain 5.0 took roughly three and a half months to complete. “There are some things in pass rush we have to clean up, but our front seven was tough and physical,” Diaz said. The scoring: Bama drove 75 yards on seven plays to begin the game, with John Metchie scoring on a 37-yard pass on a totally busted coverage. ‘Bama’s next series went 55 yards on 11 plays and ended with a 38-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 4:39 to go in the quarter. A 10-play 80-yard drive on Alabama’s next series ended in a nine-yard TD grab by Cameron Latu and it was 17-0. After a fumble recovery Alabama converted a 51-yard field goal and it was 20-0. Alabama continued to score every time it touched the ball on the next possession, going 74 yards on seven plays with Latu’s 25-yard TD grab making it 27-0. The half ended with a 37-yard Andy Borregales field goal. Then came the start of the third quarter. After UM was stuffed on a fourth-and-goal King run attempt up the middle from the one, Alabama hit on a 94-yard TD to Jameson with DJ Ivey beaten badly and Gurvan Hall not able to catch up … that made it 34-3. “That long touchdown pass was a tough pill to swallow,” Diaz said. Then the Crimson Tide turned an interception into points, with Trey Sanders running in from 20 yards out. With 5:18 to go in the third quarter the Canes got their first TD on a perfectly placed 29-yard TD pass to Xavier Restrepo, making it 41-10. After recovering a fumble at the Alabama 35, UM made it 41-13 on a 28-yard Borregales field goal. The Crimson Tide added a 40-yard field goal with 7:52 to play. That was the final score. “My job is to not let this game beat us twice,” Gaynor said. “After 24 hours we have to move on to App State.” Diaz said after this loss the team will get right back to work. “We have to be honest with the film and what it says about us - the coaches, the players,” Diaz said. “It is so early in the season. There is a lot of ball left for this team. And they are excited to get in front of our fans. "We have to improve, get better, and I'm confident that we will."

Miami Starters: Offensive ­­­ QB #1 D’Eriq King, LT #60 Zion Nelson, LG #64 Jalen Rivers, C #65 Corey Gaynor, RG #55 Navaughn Donaldson, RT #51 DJ Scaife, Jr., RB #23 Cam’Ron Harris, TE #85 Will Mallory, WR #11 Charleston Rambo, WR #5 Key’Shawn Smith, WR #3 Mike Harley. Defensive -- DE #53 Zach McCloud, DT #81 Jared Harrison-Hunte, DT #96 Jonathan Ford, DE #12 Jahfari Harvey, LB #11 Corey Flagg, Jr., LB #4 Keontra Smith, STRK #5 Amari Carter, CB #8 DJ Ivey, S #21 Bubba Bolden, S #26 Gurvan Hall, Jr., CB #23 Te’Cory Couch. KEY MOMENTS FIRST QUARTER On the opening series Bryce Young threw deep on snap 2 to Jameson Williams with DJ Ivey and Bubba Bolden beat badly downfield … but it didn’t connect with the receiver stumbling. Tyrique Stevenson gave up a first down catch on the next play, a third-and-seven. That drive ended with a John Metchie TD catch of 37 yards on a totally busted coverage. On its first drive UM got some momentum with a first down on two quick passes but three runs sandwiched with a Zion Nelson false start brought up a punt. Jon Ford, Tyrique Stevenson and Keontra Smith missed tackles on an eight-yard run to start ‘Bama’s next series. A third down was converted when UM rushed three and got no pressure, and there was a missed Bubba Bolden tackle on a 19-yard run by Brian Robinson to the UM 17. Bolden deflected a third down throw into the end zone, forcing a field goal that made it 10-0. After three runs ended UM’s prior series, the first two plays on the second Cane series were also runs to Harris, bringing up a third and eight - a throw to Key’Shawn Smith was two yards shy of a first down. Williams beat Ivey on a third-and-six from the Alabama 36 on the next series - with Keontra Smith chasing him down Young made the nine-yard completion. The next snap was a big loss for the Canes: Bolden lowered his head on a tackle attempt and hit Robinson helmet-to-helmet. Bolden was ejected on the second-to-last play of a forgettable opening quarter for UM.